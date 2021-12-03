Isaiah 11:1 -10
Last Saturday, on the way home from the grocery, I turned onto John Stockbauer and my pickup started to spin around. I hit a slick spot and lost control completely. The truck spun about two circles and wound up sideways with one wheel off the road. I was lucky there was little traffic or it could have been a bad accident. As it was, I was a little shook up and a friend, named Walton, stopped to make sure I was okay. He called my wife then I drove home.
Sometimes we feel like we have complete control of our lives, then like that pickup, things start to spin out of control, and everything goes awry. Things we can’t control; sickness, injury, or some other obstacle seems to foul up our smooth life. Then we realize, it’s just out of our hands, we do what we can, but some things just don’t work anymore.
People marching in a parade, filled with fun, celebrating, are suddenly rammed by a madman, a man who probably should have been in controlled long ago slams an auto into the crowd killing and maiming children and adults. The families of the dead and injured will never see justice for the senseless attack. Where is justice?
In Advent season we look forward to the first Advent. God’s intervention into our world, a time when He finally took on a human body and became one of us. We celebrate the birth of the Prince Of Peace who enters our word of chaos. People thought He was going to settle things and bring them immediate justice.
Thomas Aquinas wrote “Peace is the work of justice indirectly, in so far as justice removes the obstacles of peace.” President Eisenhower noted this wedding of terms when he coined the phrase, “Peace with justice.”
If we are ever to know peace in society justice must prevail in everything we do. It works on the principal of fairness for all. Wars are caused by injustice and unfairness. So the themes for the first two weeks of Advent are inseparable. Seeking justice for others is the way to peace. Isaiah prophesies justice will come forth “Out of a shoot through the stump of Jesse. (Isa.11:1) “He will judge not by what his eyes see, And will decide with equity for the meek of the earth. (Isa11:3,4)
This Davidic King was born in Bethlehem, the one we celebrate at Christmas is God Incarnate. He came to save us and to show us a better way. Make no mistake, this wasn’t something you deserved or earned. He came because he loved you and each of us equally. It was an act of grace. Nothing else is the way to perfection. We need to be appropriate as nearly as we can, the spirit of fairness and justice as God dispenses it to us through the justice of Jesus.
In other words we need to try to walk in his footprints. Luckily, when we do step out of line, His grace covers our mistakes. His blood was the offering for our sin. So as this Christmas season try to remember peace, justice, hope and salvation. All these are brought to completeness by God himself in the person of Jesus Christ and we need to follow as best we can. Tell someone you love them. Show them by trying to live your life in the spirit of God’s love.
May God bless you all and have a wonderful Christmas.
Amen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.