“Looking for Home” Joshua 22:1-6
We moved Charlsa to public school in the second grade. She told me a few weeks later, “It’s OK, Daddy, but it’s not as good as Northside.” She was more secure in her church school. She had been there since she could remember through first grade. It was home.
Doing inner city ministry in the nation’s capitol after her senior year in college, she wrote, “The people are nice, but not like down there.” Texas was home. We all see home as a place of security and comfort, a place of belonging and happiness. Washington wasn’t home. Home is where the heart finds comfort.
The early Hebrews were looking for home. They were a tough lot. Forty years of wondering, looking for a promised land. All of us are looking for something better, our own place in this world. For some of us, we find it in our work. Imagine, doing what you love and getting paid for it. You’re a lucky one, work becomes a kind of home. Some people like being with family or friends. Some of us would just like to be at home in our own skins.
Always remember, home is ahead of you, not just behind you. Some of us have great memories of the past. Others want to forget the past. Home is a present thing too. It’s yesterday and today, but remember home is also ahead of you. It’s almost like home when family and grown children come to visit but home is never quite all we’re looking for.
Israel never found all it wanted when they got to Canaan. It’s a continuous battle to live there, after all, it’s the promised land, not the Magical Kingdom.
We all need to learn, finding the promised land is finding home within ourselves. We need to come to terms with reality. We all have past issues to deal with but that’s still not home. Everything can’t be changed. We have to accept some circumstances. But, we can change ourselves. That’s usually the best place to start if there’s a problem.
I’ve struggled all my life with deafness, but it got progressively profound. I now depend totally on lip reading. Now I’ve got the stupid masks stopping me. I’ve tried to accept it, but in frustration, I’ve even thrown hearing aids at the wall. Then I remember, I’m still here 23 years after my heart attack. I guess deafness can’t be as bad as other terrible things we’re confronted with physically.
Looking at the life of Jesus, He wasn’t an idealistic dreamer. He was a guy who understood the bitterness of the world, maybe better than anyone else. But it didn’t break Him. He accepted it and tried to do something about it, even to the point of giving his life for it. But he was never broken by it.
How about the home for us in the future. We’re getting older every day. I assure you, God is the only way of getting there. Only God stands between your past, present, and future.
Some of us are in a relationship with Him. But to some, that means nothing. You need to understand that you’re not just loved here. You are loved there, too. You’re not just loved by those you see, but by someone you can’t see. Someone greater than you can understand. He’s greater than you can imagine.
I can’t prove it, but I can see it all around in the great things He does and the wonderful people He has allowed in my life. In my most trying times, He’s wrapped his arms around me and led me through the hardships. Without Him I don’t think I could have been here today.
I guess there were times Israel didn’t think they would get home, either. Think of their struggles in the wilderness. Jesus probably had earthly doubts at times too.
But if you depend on God, He’ll get you through any kind of struggle. Reach out and you will feel him guide you now, and into your future because you are loved eternally by God.
