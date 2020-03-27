During a conversation with His disciples, Jesus said: “I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me,” John 14:6.
Many have used these words for comfort and hope, especially during times of distress and discouragement.
In reality, this is the exact context of His words. He begins by saying, “Let not your heart be troubled…” (verse 1). In this article, let’s consider the threefold declaration of our Lord.
First, He is “the way.” From Adam to the present day, the way to salvation has always been by faith.
The penman of the Hebrew epistle reminds us, “Without faith it is impossible to please God,” Hebrews 11:6.
Jesus uses the same word in the Parable of the Sower when He mentioned seed falling by “the way side,” Matthew 13:4. Jesus has already paved this way through His sinless life and sacrificial death.
The only way to travel is by developing a lifestyle of faith in God.
He is also “the truth.” It is as if Jesus is reinforcing the fact that, what He is saying is indeed factual, and they can put their trust in Him because of His integrity. We are able to do this. Therefore, the message that He declares is always and only full of truth.
Even His enemies believed the fact that what Jesus taught was factual. “Master, we know that You are true, and You teach the way of God in truth,” Matthew 22:16.
John declares, “And we know that the Son of God is come, and has given us understanding, that we may know Him that is true, and we are in Him that is true. This is the true God, and eternal life, 1 John 5:20.
As such, Jesus is the antithesis of Satan and his followers, who “abode not in the truth,” John 8:44-46. In answering one of Pilate’s questions, Jesus stated that He came into the world “that I should bear witness unto the truth. Every one that is of the truth hears my voice,” John 18:37. Many however, have responded in such fashion as Pilate did: “What is truth?” John 18:38. Without a proper examination of the divine scriptures, many will fail to understand the wonderful truths that Jesus came to give.
Finally, He is “the life.” “I go and prepare a place for you.. I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also,” John 14:3.
The only real life worth living is in preparation for an eternal life with Jesus in a place that He is preparing for all of His faithful followers.
Jesus told Martha, “I am the resurrection, and the life: he that believeth in me, though he were dead, yet shall he live,” John 11:25.
Therefore, there is a beautiful correlation between “the way, the truth, and the life,” John 14:6, and with what He said previously about the comforting message of heaven.
