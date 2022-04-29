Through the years as a pastor, I have had the privilege of presiding at the marriages of many couples. In an encounter with one of those couples who had moved away from the area, they introduced me to their adult sons and continue to be very happy with the choice of their spouse. They’ve been married for about 25 years now.
Another person whom I hadn’t seen for a number of years shared: “Pastor Beyer, you remember how you told us each person in marriage can’t give their 50-50, but each needs to give their 100% to the relationship.” Yes, “I responded. That’s what I’d say.” She confided, “We did the 50-50 and the relationship didn’t last.” She would later be in a new relationship and the two of them sought counseling in the hopes that they could craft a relationship that would last.
When conflicts and difficulties arise in marriage, there is no shame in seeking help. But with so much help available—pastors and priests, the Church, capable counselors and marriage therapists, encouraging family and friends—it’s a shame when folks don’t seek help.
There are those couples who have celebrated anniversaries of 25, 40, 50 60 and more years. Some renew those vows. One couple in the nursing home was married 75 years, and yes, to the same person. It’s really quite an experience to see how each of those persons continued to care for and love each other. When the wife of one couple was hospitalized, the husband insisted that his children bring him each day to see her. He suffered crippling, painful arthritis and got around in a wheelchair. I witnessed him rise from his chair at her bedside (in spite of great pain), lean over the bed rails to give her a kiss and hold her hand. Tears flowed across his face. What a love!
The secret of such a long and healthy marriage was shared by a woman who was married for over 50 years. “Pastor Beyer there must be something to the religious life and marriage. We’ve been married over 50 years, and it’s not been without its challenges. We’re among the 90 percenters (meaning, 90% of the time, you’d find them in church on a Sunday morning and serving through the Church in one of its ministries). Each night before we go to sleep, we hold hands, recite the 23rd Psalm and the Lord’s Prayer, and then give each other a kiss.”
One of the keys to a strong, long and healthy marriage is in fact a strong spiritual life. The same can also be said of a strong and healthy family.
What does such a life look like? There are certain disciplines of the Christian life, a life where Christ, the Cross and the Church serve as center and foundation for a couple and their family:
- Daily prayer
- Weekly worship with fellow believers and partaking of the Sacrament of the Lord’s Supper with regularity
- Witnessing to others about the Christian faith
- Serving and doing good in Christ’s name (through and in the Church, and in the larger community)
- Developing spiritual relationships with fellow believers
- Reading and study of God’s Word
- Giving time, talents and earthly treasures for the work of Christ in the world.
Being a Christian is not simply having a relationship with Jesus, but also having an ongoing relationship with the Church. In the beginning of Jesus’ ministry, He calls the Twelve. You also see the women and others who become part of that fellowship. The Church is a divine creation made up of forgiven sinful human beings. Jesus provides us counsel in how to deal with the difficulties of our relationships focused on love and forgiveness. We are made a family through our baptism. We have a family meal (Holy Communion) and a family prayer (the Lord’s Prayer). It is clear from reading both the Old and New Testaments, that relationships are key—our relationship with God and with one another (family, friends, and people of faith).
While there is no 100% guarantee, living out one’s faith in a supportive community like the Church, is the best way for crafting a marriage that goes the distance. Martin Luther—priest, husband and father—wrote: “There is no more lovely, friendly and charming relationship, communion or company than a good marriage.” A good marriage of true love, grounded in Christ, can endure the test of time and the adversity that may come your way. The witness of so many who have gone the distance shows that it is possible.
