One of the more difficult Bible truths to comprehend is this: Jesus was completely God as well as perfectly human.
Many times we so emphasize His deity that we neglect the fact that He was a man.
And, the fact that He became a man is eternally important.
His humanity qualified Him to plead our case before the Father. Jesus is described as our “mediator” (1 Timothy 2.5). A mediator must be able to represent the positions of both of the parties which, though alienated, seek reconciliation. Jesus was more than qualified to represent God (John 1.1); and as a man, He was qualified to represent us. Thus, the purpose for the incarnation of Jesus Christ was that He might be qualified to be our mediator.
His humanity also enabled Him to understand the nature of our weaknesses and problems. The penman of Hebrews wrote, “Since then, the children share in flesh and blood, He Himself likewise also partook of the same. Therefore, He had to be made like His brethren in all things, that He might become a merciful and faithful high priest in things pertaining to God, to make propitiation for the sins of the people. For since He Himself was tempted in that which He has suffered, He is able to come to the aid of those who are tempted,” 2.14, 17-18. He also wrote, “For we do not have a high priest who cannot sympathize with our weaknesses but one who has been tempted in all things as we are, yet without sin. Let us therefore draw near with confidence to the throne of grace, that we may receive mercy and may find grace to help in time of need,” 4.15-16.
There are two conclusions we derive from this: 1. Jesus is able to understand our problems and thus sympathize with the faithful. 2. Having gone through life on this earth, Jesus is qualified to recognize an excuse when He hears one. No one will be able to say to God in the day of judgment, “You just do not know what it is like down there on earth.” Our Judge, Jesus Christ, does know what it is like down here.
His humanity also made it possible for Him to give us the perfect example. Peter wrote, “For you have been called for this purpose, since Christ also suffered for you, leaving you an example for you to follow in His steps,” 1 Peter 2.21. Jesus has shown us the kind of life which pleases God and told us to imitate it.
The deity of Christ is vitally important and perhaps has been the subject of the bulk of preaching, but the humanity of Christ is also important. For this reason, John said that anyone who denied the humanity of Jesus was the anti-Christ (1 John 4.2-3).
Please remember, Jesus was completely God as well as perfectly human.
