For some folks, they can’t wait to celebrate Christmas. Lights and decorations were already out in October. Forget Halloween and bypass Thanksgiving. No it’s on to Christmas.
But as soon as Christmas Day comes, for some it’s put the real tree to the curb the next day for trash pick-up or put the artificial one and all the other decorations into storage.
But wait, it’s still Christmas. Christmas observance and celebration continues to Jan. 6, the day we remember the wise men coming with gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh to baby Jesus. Some don’t understand what Christmas is really about. One guy at a store commented, “I don’t know what all the fuss is about with Christmas. It’s just another day.”
Wrong, wrong, and wrong. He doesn’t get it. For some, it is like a bother or no significance or a day off. And that is sad.
As shepherds are taking care of sheep in the pasture, they encounter to their surprise, an angel with a message: “Do not be afraid.” They are, and so are we. God knows there’s a lot to be afraid about. But God counters the gloomy situation of the world with, “I bring you good news of great joy for all the people.” And it has to do with this child born in Bethlehem—Jesus.
For all people. With poor Jewish shepherds in the field and foreigners, wise men coming with gifts to the baby, makes it very clear that this Jesus is for the whole world—no matter the amount in their bank account, their age, gender, color, country or culture. He comes for all of us, to give us reason for this great joy.
A friend of mine has his country home decorated for Christmas, inside and out, 365 days a year, and 366 in leap year. Why? He loves Christmas. He knows what it’s about—Jesus. Don’t you love Christmas? You do love Jesus, right? It’s important to realize the reason for Jesus’ birth. His very name shouts it out. The angels share—“He will save the people from their sins.” He is all about our health, healing, and salvation.
Our lives and the life of the world is a mess. It has been, and it’s hard to escape that reality these days. Some feel compelled to no longer turn on the TV news or read a newspaper, or when they go out into the world, to pack a pistol.
Recently, a guy showed he was strapped for trouble if it came his way. Why? Because there is so much trouble. And because we are afraid of what’s out there.
This Jesus comes to us, and we are invited to come to him – shepherds come, wise men come. Lots of folks are still searching for the meaning and purpose of their lives. And it’s not found sitting at home instead of getting a job. It’s not found on a Sunday morning pulling the covers over your head or going to play golf instead of coming into His presence at Church, or wired to all sorts of technological gadgets or a virtual reality. Instead of escaping the real world, we have to deal with living it, but as a person of faith.
We wonder—is it safe to go to school, church, a Wal-Mart, ride a subway, take a cab or Uber, or walking in your neighborhood? Sometimes. But it depends—were you the latest victim or injured party they talk about in the news? Recently a 25-year-old woman was shot at Wal-Mart in a nearby town.
Jesus coming into the world, born in a cradle in Bethlehem is about where his journey will lead him—to a cross in Jerusalem on a Friday, and to resurrection on a Sunday, and then wearing the crown of King of Heaven and Earth. He is Savior, Healer of our every ill, our dearest Friend, and Prince of Peace.
Don’t dismiss the Christmas event, or think so little of it that you rush it, or fail to embrace faith in Him. Jesus can change everything that needs changing in your life—your priorities, decisions and the direction of your life for the good. His coming is about where He will lead you as you hear and say “Yes” to his calling.
There was a woman who designed her wedding to be one of the longest I’ve ever done, lots of music and several attendants. Does anyone have that many really close friends to include in your “entourage?” It was a grand production. She commented, “I don’t want to rush the service, I don’t want to rush the marriage.” In fact, the marriage was the shortest I’d ever witnessed. So much time and attention, not to mention the money invested, but not much invested in the relationship, the marriage. Sad.
Invest in this Jesus of Christmas, and see it as a lasting, everything day relationship that must be nurtured and encouraged through the disciplines of our faith—worship, Bible study, service, witness, prayer, giving. Otherwise we really are treating Christmas just like any other day. We ought to realize the importance of how we spend every day of our lives. Is faith, Jesus and our life in the Church simply a matter of convenience, or if I have some crumbs of time after all the other activities?
Some are in such a rush to get rid of Christmas. Do they rush through life? Are they running to or away from something? I’ve heard folks say, “I don’t have time … for prayer, for church (or for whatever might be offered in living out the Christian faith).” So very busy with … you fill in the blank. But they are just for the here and now. Our Jesus is about here and now, and forever.
Pastor Lee Muehlbrad who once served churches in our area many years ago said, “God gives you sufficient time to do the really important things in life.”
It’s a pity that some will miss out on the fullness of this life with Jesus who is the only one that can provide true joy, peace, love and hope for the future, in spite of all the storms and adversity that come our way.
The angels say, “Do not be afraid, I bring you good news … Jesus is the good news." Don’t let anyone rob you of the joy He brings. Dolly Parton in a recent Christmas movie, said, “Tell the devil to go to Hell.” It is that adversary that brings adversity in our lives—mean spirited comments, short-tempers, that person that’s stirring the pot of conflict, broken relationships, sickness, tragedy, and all sorts of negativity.
Jesus has come for you … and He gives His all, for all of you. In love. Christmas is all about the love God has for us, a love that comforts us, lifts our spirits, and overcomes the darkness. Don’t let the world get you down or take you down. Embrace the Christ of Christmas and fulfill His purpose for your life.