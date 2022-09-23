In my experience, I have found that all of life is preparation, preparation for what is “coming down the road” in our journey of life and faith.
In the church year, there are seasons of preparation — Advent for Christmas and Lent and Holy Week for the Easter celebration. John the Baptizer was preparing people for the coming of the Savior with his call of repentance for the coming of the Kingdom in the person of Jesus and his baptism of preparation.
In school, one year prepares for the next. Our various classes prepare for the next series. For example, learning the structure of sentences in the English language may serve to prepare us for the learning of other languages. Lower-level classes of mathematics prepare us for the more complex ones. There are people in our educational life — teachers and counselors — who assist us in the preparation, helping us to discern the choosing of vocational centers or universities, military service, or the world of work.
Couples develop a relationship, a friendship over the course of time. That time serves as preparation for their decision to marry. Meetings with their pastor, completion of a survey addressing important aspects of marriage and family life, vocational and educational background, personal habits and beliefs, discussion of a Biblical perspective on marriage and relationships, an honest conversation about possible issues all serve as preparation for that day when they come before the altar to make their promises. Growing up in their respective families, seeing and hearing their own parents in their roles as husband and wife, father and mother, seeing a love that has endured the test of time and adversity, can serve as preparation.
During high school and college years, I worked in a grocery story. The store manager, knowing that I was considering the ordained ministry, shared, “Working here, dealing with all sorts of customers, some pleasant and others difficult or challenging, will prepare you for serving through the Church.” He was right.
Before going to seminary, I had the opportunity to teach in one of the more dangerous school systems in San Antonio. My father encouraged me to apply. I was reluctant. As a vice-principal in the high school, he’d taken knives and razor blades from students, and been shot at by a kid he expelled. But my father stated, “Son, if you can teach here, you can be a pastor anywhere.” He was right, and there have been some challenging encounters where that experience helped prepare me to remain calm, focused, and prayerful.
All kinds of experiences in school, church, community, our interaction with family and friends and others who cross our path in life, our accomplishments and failures, tragedies and celebrations, are preparing us in the journey. I was asked by a parent if her young child should attend the funeral of her grandmother. “Yes,” I responded. The child had a relationship with this grandmother. And there would be sadness and pain for the child. But she will come to know that dying is part of life, and that these bodies of ours aren’t meant to last forever in this world. The question was asked, “Where is Grandma?”
As the adult, we are challenged to respond drawing upon our own preparation of faith — our readings of the Scriptures, Sunday school lessons, sermons heard, conversations with our pastor/priest and our own experiences of losing a loved one. As this mother found, she shared with her daughter the best she could, about being with the Lord, what Heaven is like, and assuring her daughter that Grandma is doing good in “the one true and eternal home.”
In my conversation with the mother, I was reminded of St. Paul’s words, “Our home is Heaven and from it we await a Savior the Lord Jesus Christ who will change our lowly body to become like His glorious body.”
And I remembered those reassuring words of Jesus in John’s Gospel account, “Believe in God. Believe also in me. In my Father’s home are many rooms … I go to prepare a place for you.”
Week after week, gathering as the People of God in our respective communities of faith, we hear the Word of God in Scripture read and sermons preached. Prayers of praise and thanksgiving, requests for direction and healing, are offered. Songs that also tell the story of our faith are sung. The Sacrament of Holy Communion is celebrated — Jesus gives Himself to us and we receive Jesus.
There is the fellowship, the engaging of one another, the love, care, and encouragement shared. Sunday after Sunday, and day by day, in the living of our faith, we are preparing for what is coming down the road.
St. John in the Book of Revelation shares that one day we will stand before the throne of God and we will “worship the Lord day and night in His temple.” Here is preparation for there. Now is preparation for the future.
Everything is preparation for the journey of life and faith.