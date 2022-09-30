Warren Buffett is a well-known billionaire, he is known throughout the investment realm all over the world. He is known for always having a bigger idea than he had the day before. He knows no fear. He moves forward with his visions and dreams in a unique way, pulling off deals that many of us can only hope for.
One reason he has been successful is that he understands the art and necessity of risk. In one of the books written about Warren Buffett on investing, has shown me on several occasions about the “risk versus reward” factor in investment business. Oftentimes, the higher the risk in investing in a new product, the higher the potential reward. Sure, there is always some level of financial risk involved with investing in companies or new products, but frequently the riskiest of them all ushers in the greatest success in return.
Now granted, we can also stand to lose a lot when the risk is high, but savvy business people understand that’s just part of the equation of doing business with your sights set high.
The people in God’s biblical Hall of Heroes all knew risk. They knew what it was like to put all of their eggs in God’s basket. They went all-in, and because they did, they reaped an eternal and oftentimes also an earthly reward. Faith is risky business but it comes with the opportunity to gain a tremendous reward if we put our faith in that which is worthy of it – God. A risk involves taking a chance on something without any empirical evidence for where it will wind up. We can’t prove whatever it is will turn out like we hope, but we still decide to move forward with the hope that it will.
Faith always involves risk, and God wants us to take a risk on Him because He knows He’s dependable. The Bible tells us He is. So even though God’s invisible to our eyes, we have His written Word. And God regularly makes promises He wants us to act on before we see them worked out. God creates opportunities for us take a risk on what He’s said. Oftentimes, God does that by allowing a spiritual crisis in our life to occur.
Now, when I say spiritual crisis, I’m not talking about a normal trial or difficulty. Life comes with challenges just by its nature. That’s not what I mean by a spiritual crisis. A spiritual crisis takes place when God puts us in a situation only He can fix. When God places us in a scenario, we can’t buy our way out of, negotiate our way out of, or find someone to get us out of it, we know this is a spiritual crisis. Essentially, God has boxed us in. What’s more, in a situation like this, if God doesn’t come through for us, we’re sunk.
If you never take a risk with God, you’ll never see what He can do when only He can do it.
Perhaps that’s why God may not seem so real in our lives – we’ve never risked everything on Him.
We may be comfortable obeying Him on the little things, but we’ve never risked it all when we’ve been stuck between a rock and a hard place, or He has us out on the edge of a cliff. God will show up and do miraculous things in our lives if we step out in faith, but first we must trust Him enough to move when He says to move.
We who are believers in God, should be able to attest that we’ve seen God move when we trusted Him enough to step out in faith. In our day by day living, we should be able to look back on the fruit of following Him without questions.
Hebrew 11:6 states, “Without Faith, it is impossible to please God.” Without a genuine conviction that God exists, it is impossible to have an intimate relationship with Him. We must believe that God rewards those who earnestly seek Him.