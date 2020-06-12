Being that it is nearly Father’s Day, I would like to touch briefly on how dads should talk to our heavenly Father: Paul reminds us in 1 Cor 11:1 Niv, “Follow my example, as I follow the example of Christ.” If I was to title these following words as a sermon, I would call it “Talking to the Father.”
Luke Chapter 11 gives a vivid illustration on how we are to talk to our heavenly Father. Picture this: Jesus is with His disciples who are sitting around and watching Jesus praying. People are being healed and miracles are being performed all the time Jesus prays.
One of the disciples asks to be taught to pray, perhaps with an inkling of what that communion with the Father means to Christ.
Jesus teaches us three things in the beginning of the chapter about what praying to our Father in heaven involves.
A model for going before the Father in prayer is humility, persistence and hopefulness. Jesus gives us a promise of how our heavenly Father will answer our prayers.
“And it came to pass that as He was praying in a certain place, when He ceased, one of His disciples said unto Him, Lord, teach us to pray, as John also taught his disciples,” Luke 11:1-2.
Jesus gives instruction to the disciples by way of what today is the Lord’s Prayer. He further says, “Ask, and it shall be given you; seek and you shall find; knock, and it shall be opened unto you. For everyone that asketh receiveth; and he that seeketh findeth; and to him that knocketh, it shall be opened,” Luke 11:9-10.
Jesus teaches us we must acknowledge to whom we pray and acknowledge our relationship to God.
As we recognize His righteousness, we enter into worship and praise God. We must acknowledge it’s God’s will and not our will. When Jesus says, “Give us this day our daily bread,” we are to recognize where our sustenance comes from.
Christ’s example was never worrying about where His next meal came from. We must be reminded of the loaves and fishes.
Christ gives us the promise that says our heavenly Father desires to answer our prayers in His perfect will.
Dads, remember one of the greatest gifts from our heavenly Father was His only begotten Son. Just as God loves us, we as earthly fathers should love as God loves.
