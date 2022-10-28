Stress is something that we all experience. Tough day at work and you feel the stress. Challenging season with your kids and you feel the stress. Facing money pressures and you feel the stress. Dealing with a difficult diagnosis and you feel the stress. Stress is something that we all feel, but we don’t all deal with it in the same way.
Some see stress as a good thing. It helps them to focus. They perform better under pressure. Others are crushed under stress. Emotionally, spiritually, and relationally, stress becomes a problem rather than an ally.
Which are you? Does healthy stress make you better or does any stress make you worse? In Luke 10, we see two people in the middle of the same situation. One responded with stress, frustration, and lashing out. The other didn’t.
In Luke 10, Jesus joined His friends Mary and Martha for a dinner party. This meal took preparation and one sister, Martha, was doing all of the work. Watching her sister just sit at the feet of Jesus frustrated her and stressed her out beyond belief. So much so that she cried out to Jesus and asked if Jesus was going to do anything about it. Jesus didn't command Mary to get to work instead, He corrected Martha.
Did you catch what stress did to Martha? She questioned the goodness of Jesus. When we feel the stresses of the day, we wonder if God is still with us, for us, and able to handle all that we are facing.
Next, the stress pushed her to lash out at her sister. The condition of our heart is shown by how we treat people and in this moment Martha’s heart was filled with anxiety and stress so it spilled out on her sister.
What was Martha’s problem? She was focused on the many things which were adding to her stress and frustration while her sister chose what was better - Him.
Jesus celebrated Mary's singular focus on Him. Why get stressed about supper when you can focus on the Savior?
The lesson for you and me is clear. We can allow the demands of life and the pressures of the world to cause us to be stressed out and frustrated or we can fix our focus on Him and let the anxieties of our hearts melt away in His presence.
When we fix our focus on Jesus, peace is not only possible but possible no matter what we are facing because Jesus will never be taken away from us.
● Fix your focus on who Jesus is. He is your Savior and the Lord of all. Worship Him to never forget who He is.
● Fix your focus on what Jesus can do. All things are possible for Him so pray for His will to be done.
● Fix your focus on what Jesus has promised. He will never leave us or forsake us so we walk faithfully to Him and His Word.
Fixing your focus is a moment-by-moment decision so commit in your heart to see Him and not your stressors.