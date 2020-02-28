I was reminiscing about when I was a child: One morning, my mother woke me and my brother and told us she was making pancakes. We loved her pancakes and as she would begin to sift the flour and make the batter, she would hear us talking at the table.
That special morning I remember saying “I want the first pancake!” My brother, Michael spoke up and said, “No I get the first one. I’m the oldest!”
I remember us arguing about who would receive the first pancake. Our mother, not wanting to miss an opportunity to teach use about Christ-like behavior as she usually did, said, “There’s no need to argue about this. If Jesus were here, He would gladly offer the first pancake to either of you.”
Not missing a beat my brother replied, “I think Ronnie should be Jesus this morning.”
If we are honest today, there are times where we want the other person to be Jesus. We want others to be selfless so that we can be first. But that’s not the order God has in mind. God first, others second, then us third. This is God’s formula for living by the Golden Rule. God wants us to devote ourselves to Him first, above all others. When we follow his rule in that order, we can start to experience a greater, fresher experience with Him.
Living in accordance with the Golden Rule is like a boomerang principle. You give yourself to God, you give yourself to others, and God gives back to you in kind. If you want to receive the good things of God, you must live by this principle. Also, one other thing you must employ to receive from God is the “ask, seek, and knocks” concept. “Ask, and it will be opened to you,” Matthew 7:7.
As we desire to receive blessings from God, it’s important to remember that this verse is a command, not a suggestion. We are commanded to ask Him for blessings. James reminds us of the cost for not asking for what we need: “You do not have because you do not ask,” James 4:2.
For these reasons, we should focus our love on God first and others second. In terms of getting our own needs and wants met, we need to ask Him to do so. Make the adjustment today to devote yourself to a life focused on loving God and loving the people in your world. Let someone else have the first pancake, and trust that your heavenly Father will feed you equally as well.
