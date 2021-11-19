This Thursday, we will celebrate Thanksgiving. Tables will be filled with food. Homes will be filled with the laughter and love of family. Screens will be flooded with football games. What’s not to love about Thanksgiving — a day with family, food, and football?
This Thanksgiving, let’s not miss the most important ingredient to enjoying the day. For some, pumpkin pie is essential, but it’s not the most important ingredient of your day. For others, a late afternoon nap is essential, but even a snooze isn’t the most important ingredient of your day. So, what is the most important ingredient to experience the best Thanksgiving, yet? It’s thankfulness.
Thankfulness is the action of recognizing all that we have. Thankfulness is an attitude where we express our gratitude for what we have. Thankfulness is choosing to express your appreciation for what others have done for you. Giving thanks should be central to our Thanksgiving celebrations.
But giving thanks isn’t limited to just one day. Check out Paul’s words in 1 Thessalonians 5:18 “give thanks in all circumstances; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you.” When are we to give thanks? Is it a one-day holiday? No, we are to give thanks every day in all circumstances. Good day? Give thanks. Bad day? Give thanks? Normal day? Give thanks.
Giving thanks every day and in many ways God’s will for you. This means that your life works best and you honor God the most when you give thanks for all that He has done for you. When you examine the original language of 1 Thessalonians 5:18, you see that giving thanks isn’t optional. It’s an imperative. We must do it. Second, we see that thankfulness isn’t reserved for a special day once a year. We don’t just give thanks. We keep giving thanks.
We never stop expressing our gratitude because this is God’s will for us, but how do you do this?
Colossians 4:2 gives us our first clue. 2 Devote yourselves to prayer, being watchful and thankful. COLOSSIANS 4:2 Consistent, devoted prayer is essential to giving and living thankfulness. But we need to check how we pray. When you pray, do you just list your needs? Do you just vent your frustrations? OR do you go to God with an attitude of gratitude and great faith trusting Him and His will for your life? Learning to pray with thanksgiving guards our hearts and minds and eases our anxiety so refocus our prayer life and go to God with thankfulness.
We also give and keep giving thanks to God as we worship Him with the church. See how the psalmist put it. PSALM 7:17 17 I will give thanks to the Lord because of his righteousness; I will sing the praises of the name of the Lord Most High. One of the ways that we live gratefully is to gather regularly and worship God with other believers. When we gather in worship, we are reminded there is a God and we aren’t Him and that is a good thing. With so much competing for our time and with COVID-19 fear still looming, it’s important for us to stay connected to and prioritize worship with our church family. Say thanks and keep saying thanks because worship resets me and reminds me that God is in control.
This week, we will celebrate Thanksgiving and I pray that we all truly give thanks. As you celebrate this week, double down on your commitment to do the will of God by giving and keep giving thanks.
