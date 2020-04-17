It happened a long time ago, as a matter of fact we go all the way back about 600 years before the birth of Jesus. The people were worried and their old priest could see it in their faces. The priest could hear them talking on the streets. There were only a few hundred of them in this city because the Babylonian king had dispersed almost all the Jews throughout Asia to other areas he had conquered.
He had destroyed their temple in Jerusalem and had taken any Jew of culture and ability to lead, and removed them from their country. Now years later some of the people were getting old, others were starting to assimilate with the conquering enemy and the people of this area. Most of all the Priest saw some of their faithfulness start to waver. He saw questions in their eyes. “I don’t know if God can do anything about this? We’ve been here for years. Look at how rich the Babylonians are. They have elaborate temples where they worship Murduk. We have to worship in our houses. Maybe Murduk is more powerful than Yahweh.”
As the priest prepared to lead worship that morning he prayed to God silently. “God, give me a message of hope. Something to renew their faith in you, Lord, we remember the wonderful life in Palestine. Help us to find a message of hope this morning, something to renew their faith.”
He unrolled the small parchment and began to read:
“In the beginning God created the heavens and the earth. The earth was without form and void, and darkness was on the face of the deep: and the spirit of the God was moving over the face of the waters.
And God said, “Let there be light”; and there was light. And God saw that the light was good; and God separated the light from the darkness. God called the light Day, and the darkness He called Night. And there was evening and there was morning, one day.”(GEN 1:1,2)
The priest read more but he knew the words had already hit home. He could tell by the look in the people’s eyes. They were believing again. God had been in control from the beginning. If He had been in control from the beginning, surely He could give His people a new beginning. The priest was witnessing the rebirth of hope. He had to be happy to share God’s words that day and watch God work in the minds and lives of the Chosen.
Six hundred years later, a small group of people gathered in the city of Ephesus. They were some of the earliest Christian believers. Times were difficult for this group of Christians. Some of them were Jews, but because their beliefs were radical, they had been expelled from the synagogue. This meant they were separated from family members, friends and long held religious traditions and practices. Also, Roman authorities had begun to persecute them for their faith. Some of them had been put to death, and they knew that may be their fate, too. Still they gathered to worship.
The preacher saw their faces as they entered to worship, he shared their anxieties, but knew he must reach into that increasing storehouse of tradition and teaching and so, after a short silent prayer, he began to read from a manuscript in his hand.
“In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God, He was in the beginning with God; all things were made through Him, and without Him was not anything made that was made. In Him was life, and the life was the light of men. The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.”(John1: 1-5)
When this congregation heard the scripture, ‘In the beginning’, they immediately thought back to Genesis and the words they knew so well. They remembered the creation but also that this ‘Word” had been with him in every step of creation and that the Scripture they were hearing told them He was face to face, or equal to God. They really perked up when they heard the words life and light. Sometimes they had felt lifeless, but in Jesus they had that life.
Our generation has been faced with an ongoing problem of a sickness that seems to have put our lives on hold. It has caused many of us to fear things we shouldn’t. This Jesus whose resurrection we just celebrated, whose death he commanded all Christians to celebrate by communion when they meet together. This God Incarnate, who rose from the dead, whom we worship on Sundays, is in control of everything, every day. He created everything and through Him we can overcome all things.
We must continue to worship in whatever form we can. We must minister to others however we can. We must be His body on earth and serve others as He served others. In our actions He needs to be glorified. We can’t do everything individually but we can do our part and be faithful to our Creator and Savior. Amen
