“For I know the plans I have for you, declares the LORD, plans for welfare and not for evil, to give you a future and a hope.” Jer. 29:11
This is an old promise which is new every morning and we must reacquire it every morning.
Beloved, as I sit here this morning recovering from this severe stomach bug, I am reminded of certain truths: Our God is always merciful, gracious and engaged with us. His forbearance is immeasurable; His steadfast love is inexhaustible; His plans are irrepressible. When life is hard, and it often is in this fallen world, He is always good. Where else can we go but to Him, with the things that confuse and disappoint us? Where else would we want to go?
When God’s people received this letter of encouragement from Jeremiah, they were in exile in Babylon. They felt bereft, bewildered, even betrayed by God since they had not listen or remembered what God had promised them … life ... for walking in His way or exile for not. And yet we know by God’s own testimony, here and elsewhere, that when He leads us into difficult seasons, it’s not for evil for He always has our best in His mind and heart. When He sends hardships, it’s not to bring us harm but to give us hope. When He disciplines us; well the text says it best, “…plans for welfare (shalom/peace) and not for evil, to give you a future and a hope.”
It’s peace-generating to remember that God always knows exactly what He is doing with His people and with everything else in the world. God knows the plans He has for us—individually and corporately. There’s nothing not known in heaven. There are no coincidences, just providences. “Stuff” doesn’t just happen; Sovereignty happens.
Of course, for us, this way of thinking would be utter madness if God had never sent Jesus for us. But Jesus is the “yes” to every promise He has ever made. His life, death, and resurrection are the guarantee of our gospel prosperity, living hope, and glorious future. Apart from Jesus there is only unimaginable hopelessness. Because of Jesus there is joy unspeakable when we remember to walk in the way laid before us by God in Christ…not our way.
It is an amazing thing to know that we are known by God…the Creator God so well that He can easily say, “For I know the plans I have for you, declares the LORD, plans for welfare and not for evil, to give you a future and a hope.”
Remember today, that this was told to a people in exile...in hardship…being disciplined by God…if you are in any of these…even recovering from a sickness…remember this promise is for you and me…and give thanks to this God that loves you so much as to not let you alone.