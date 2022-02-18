Have you ever wondered? After walking with Jesus, watching His life, and hearing His words, the apostles came up to Jesus one day and said, “Lord, teach us to pray,” Luke 11:1. One would think that they should have already known. But this exchange shows us that we should not be surprised or embarrassed that even those with a great deal of spiritual experience need to ask questions like, “Lord, how are we supposed to pray?” It is a sign of seeking wisdom.
Jesus is so patient. He does not condemn or rebuke the apostles for their repeated questions or lack of understanding. In fact, we see this pattern of patience with His people throughout the Scriptures. It seems that we have a propensity to forgetfulness or just not paying attention. (See, you thought it was just a teenage problem.) Life’s complexities, difficulties, and surprises throw us and when they do we find ourselves asking such a question about so simple a discipline.
Jesus did teach His disciples how to pray — and He teaches us as well. (See Matthew 6: 9-13; Luke 11:2-4) When we consider the time that Jesus devoted to teaching the disciples how to pray and the place of prayer in His own life, we cannot miss the vital need for this sometimes difficult, yet blessed, discipline for our lives.
The new year is already a month and a half old and what has happened to those resolutions to be more, well, “spiritual”? In the midst of all the busyness we have stopped praying, except in crisis. Often, these are the times we should continue the discipline most. For it is when we stop that those surprises catch up with us and we wonder where God is. But when we keep a continual line of communication open we will never lose sight of the One who is totally faithful. It is sort of like the Internet; it is on and ready all the time. At the click of the mouse you are engaged and can go from one thing to another with ease and without restriction.
Our communication with God should be like that. Some might complain that they don’t always get anything out of it. The dry times are to be a wake-up call that something is wrong.
When we sit down at the computer we expect it to do what we want it to do. When it doesn’t then something is wrong. It is at those times when our prayers seem unheard that we should ask, “Lord, how should I pray? The connection with the most important person in my life has been lost. You said that you would never leave me so it must be on my end. Please, help me to get reconnected again.”
Have you ever stopped to wonder? Pray about that.
