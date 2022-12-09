The devil thought he had Him. He looked at the human side of Him, but forgot the Godly side of Him.
Thank God that Jesus remained faithful to the Father.
That is the reason the grave couldn’t hold Him.
Lesson learned. Nothing can hold us down when we remain faithful to the Father, just as Jesus did.
Especially when we need Him the most. We especially need his confidence when we get closer to our demise.
All fear is taken away, but the devil with his craftiness doesn’t give up either.
God has a plan for all of us who are His followers. That plan will endure until He comes for us in the clouds. We are His property and the sheep of His pasture.
I thank Jesus every day of my life for remaining faithful unto His death.
The grave is still empty and the cross does not have a body nailed to it anymore. He is alive forevermore. Satan and all his demons are defeated foes from the beginning of time.
God is still on His throne and prayer changes things. I pray to God every day and thank Him for sending His son to earth to die in my place on the cross.
Jesus now occupies the highest position in heaven, sitting at the right hand of God and interceding for us.
Jesus was able to descend to the lowest “hell” and ascend to the highest heaven in order to protect us from all harm and give us eternal security.
He could not have done this by being an ordinary man but by being the unbegotten Son of God.
Paul identifies to this accomplishment when he says in I Corinthians 15: 55, “Where O grave is thy victory? Where O death is thy sting?
He won Eternity for us by paying the price with His own life.
Johann Frederich Von Schiller said, “There is no love on earth greater than that of a father for his son.” She also added, “It is not flesh and blood, but heart which makes us fathers and sons.”
Jesus had the biggest heart that any man could have had on this earth.
Just as earthly fathers lay down the rules for their children, our Heavenly Father lays down the rules for us to live by.
I think that the best way for us to return that love is for us to obey those rules.
This security also makes us look up to our Father for a physical as well as social and spiritual feeling of security.
God is a good God.
Jesus was God and man at the same time. He had to remain mortal until his death so he could feel what dying was like.
But the grave couldn’t keep the son of God in it very long, so He robbed the grave of its goal. Amen!