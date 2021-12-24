Have you ever been asked to explain, or define something in so many words or less? I have and I don’t always enjoy the challenge. After all, I’m a preacher. Stringing letters and putting words together is what I do – not just in some haphazard, or random fashion, but in well crafted, properly chosen and well executed manner so that the Gospel, the good news of Jesus is rightly heard and heartily received by the hearers.
As a retired seminary professor in my first congregation used to remind our youth who were in the habits of speaking so fast that they can barely be understood at all. He’d tell them, “If you said something but it wasn’t rightly heard, nor was it properly understood, you’ve just made noise and have said nothing.” Then he’d add, “So you’d better try it again.”
Now, what does this have to do with Christmas, on this Christmas Day 2021? Well, when was the last time you tried to explain the meaning of Christmas, in five words of less? Can you do it? Using no more than five words, can you fully and clearly explain the meaning of Christmas?
I once heard about an agnostic radio talk show host who had a “born again” Christian on his show. The radio personality tried to make fun of his guest’s newfound faith in Christ by challenging him to explain the meaning of Christmas in five words or less. The guest took a second or two to think about it, then he confessed, saying, “Sorry, I can’t do it, not if you want me to make sense.” But then he quickly added, “I can do it in less than 30 words if you’re truly interested in knowing the true meaning of Christmas.”
Disappointed in his guest’s failure to meet his challenge, the radio talk show host shrugged his shoulders and replied, “OK. Let’s hear it!”
With that invitation the guest took a breath, cleared his throat a bit and proceeded to offer his explanation as to the meaning of Christmas. And when he was done, a long and awkward silence was broken by a stunned host who got back on the air and exclaimed, “Wow! That’s got to be the best explanation of Christmas that I’ve ever heard. And you did it with 26 words.”
Do you know what the radio guest said in 26 words that explained the meaning of Christmas? Here it is:
“For God so loved the world that He gave his one and only Son,
that whoever believes in Him shall not perish but have eternal life.”(John 3:16)
Friends, that’s the true meaning of Christmas. It’s all about the truth that no one could outdo what God has done for us, in and through His Son, Jesus the Christ. Because of His love, God chose to enter into His own Creation – “in the flesh and lived among us,” John 1:14
As you ponder and reflect on the significance of what this Christmas Day is, take as many words as you need to offer prayers of thanksgiving to our loving God who chose to come “in the flesh,” as an infant, and who later sacrificed His own life on the cross for yours – the greatest Christmas gift, ever.
Merry Christmas and a blessed New year to you and yours. Amen.
