“And you will hear of wars and rumors of wars; see that you are not alarmed; for this must take place, but the end is not yet. 7 For nation will rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom, and there will be famines and earthquakes in various places: 8 all this is but the beginning of the birth pangs.” – Matthew 24:6-8
The future might involve pain. It might involve suffering. What God is doing is much bigger than anything you and I could grasp. The reading above urges us to move beyond simple positive thinking. We are being pushed to rise above our little moralistic prescription advice for human behavior in scripture and dare to consider the work that God is doing. God is at work beyond human activity. The future is not in our hands, but God’s. Sometimes we tend to view our relationship with Jesus as a way to get a little boost to compel us to be on our best behavior. Then, we hear Jesus talk about suffering, dismantling, rebuilding; talking about the work of God, and it gets our attention.
I’m afraid that what I say today may not be all that popular in our culture these days. I’m all for encouraging one another. Posting cute little sayings that inspire others on social media is fine, but that’s not faith. We turn on the news and we see stories of murder and violence, political maneuvering and lies, hurricanes and natural disasters. Then, we see a story about a kitten that was rescued from a tree so we can end the news on a positive note. Some bad stuff happened today, but in order to sleep better, we need to put a positive spin on it. I’m not a negative guy, but we have to be careful not to let the syrupy sweetness distort the gospel message. Finding the silver lining in everything tends to deny our human enslavement to evil and sin. It denies our need for a savior.
The gospel shouldn’t be reduced to a series of positive feelings about ourselves and the future. It’s like my friend Bishop Will Willimon says, “It’s the illusion that once we’ve said something, sighed deeply and shed a sympathetic tear, we’ve done something.”
We come to the conclusion that we are fine just the way we are without need for divine intervention. We don’t really like to think about a God who comes to turn things upside down, because we can’t get our “you-know-what” together. God came to do major renovation.
When there is a tragic event that happens such as a mass shooting, a riot, or racist rampage, we do things like hold candlelight vigils and link arms together. But what does that do in the end? It gives us a temporary “feel good” moment. (I warned you that this wouldn’t be popular.) It’s a lot easier to preach sentimentality in the face of dark times and just hold hands and sing Kum Ba Yah. But, that’s not what Jesus says.
Jesus says that it’s gonna get nasty. There’s some devastating stuff coming. Things that you used to put your trust in like big stone buildings and man-made hierarchies are all coming to an end. There won’t be one stone left upon another. Don’t put your faith in the things of this world. Don’t put your faith in sentimentality and sugary sweet pop culture religion. Put your faith in Jesus Christ who suffered and died for our sins. Put your faith in the God who comes to us as a human; takes on our flesh; and suffers under that same flesh… and then rises.
There will be suffering. Each of us will endure some sort of tragedy or major set back. But, you’re not alone.
Further, your life is not about that one tragedy or set back. Ask any athlete and they will tell you, “no pain, no gain.” A sweet word of, “I’m okay, you’re okay,” is inadequate. Look around us, we need total divine transformation. There is no Easter without Good Friday. The coming of God into the world is a mix of good news and bad news, grace and judgement, of fear and hope.
It is Christ alone who shakes the foundation of the world to bring us back to God. Remember, never lose faith in the end of the story. The church is a place where sinners come to together in order to be saved by Christ. A place where we can focus on Christ; not buildings, not governments, not famines or even pandemics, but Christ.
