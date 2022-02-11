As a Lutheran pastor, I have the privilege of celebrating the joys and thanksgivings for what God is doing in the lives of my congregation.
I also have the opportunity to sympathize with others in their times of grief and fears as they deal and struggle with the challenges of daily living.
In recent years, I’ve come to realize that more and more Christians, both in the congregation and in the community at-large, are concerned with the way our society, our country and the whole world seem to have gone amok.
Many of these good and faithful Christians would readily express to me how they “can’t wait to be in the Kingdom of God.”
And as I listen to their anguish and frustrations about their fears of how “the world is going to hell in a shopping cart” (now that’s fast), I wonder what they mean and understand about “the Kingdom of God.”
You see, the phrase, “Kingdom of God” has been thrown around so much among Christians and unbelievers alike these days that it runs the risk of being irrelevant. If you aren’t sure that’s true, I dare you to ask some random people this week, “What the Kingdom of God is like to them”. Then… wait… and listen.
Now, in my experience, most Christians believe that the Kingdom of God will be like heaven; at least their idea of heaven. It’s that place where all the things that they like will hopefully be there: Grandma and Grandpa, husband and wife, the family dog, pizza and cake, and hopefully Jesus.
In most cases, what they are trying to describe is “the new heaven and the new earth”, as envisioned by John of Patmos, in the 21st chapter of the book of Revelation. And if that’s their description of the Kingdom of God, that’s not bad, especially if Jesus, the Son of God, is in it.
However, the concern I have with the Revelation 21 description of the Kingdom of God is that they see it as a future event – as something that will happen at some time in the future. Of course, the frustrations that many who believe in this way is the not knowing when it will happen. For some, it’s not soon enough, and for others it can take its time to arrive.
Well friends, the truth is that the Kingdom of God is not only coming, but it’s already here and now. In Mark 1:14-15, it is recorded that after his baptism in the River Jordan and having been tempted by the devil in the wilderness for forty days and forty nights, “Jesus came to Galilee, proclaiming the good news of God, and saying, “The time is fulfilled, and the kingdom of God is at hand; repent, and believe in the good news.” We even pray in the Lord’s Prayer (or in “The Our Father”) that, “Thy Kingdom come; Thy will be done, on earth as it is in heaven.” In other words, we ask that God’s Kingdom be among us, now – not in the great by and by, when we die, but now - and that His will and His reign be established in our life and throughout the land, today and every day.
So what does the Kingdom of God look like, feel like, and be like in the here and now, especially in a world that seems to have gone amok around us?
Well, at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church (on Crestwood and Ben Jordan streets), I’ve recently seen and felt the manifestations of the Kingdom of God, here and now, as we transformed our multi-purpose room to be a warming center for over 50 residents of our community who would have suffered the adverse effects of our recent bitter and freezing temperatures in these past weeks. Through the partnerships of numerous volunteers, local churches and nonprofit organizations, our “guests” were welcomed, kept safe from the elements, cared for and loved on, fed, clothed, and were warmed with the love of Christ, through faithful volunteers and the generous donations from the community. If that’s not the Kingdom of God, in the here and now, in Victoria, I don’t know what is.
The bottom line is that the Kingdom of God is wherever Christ’s love and the unfathomable grace of God is shared, shown and lived out by His people. It’s here and now, and is yet to come in its full glory. Hallelujah.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.