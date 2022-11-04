Romans 14:5-12
“You, then, why do you judge your brother or sister? Or why do you treat them with contempt? For we will all stand before God’s judgment seat.” (Romans 14:10)
Cecil became my friend in Sunday School when we were about 6 years old. I knew him through the years in school.
In our sophomore year I moved away and lost track. He was the absolute nicest person in our class. He never smoked, drank, or used bad language. Yet he never looked down on anyone who did.
Rather than be judgmental he chose to be gracious because he understood the grace he was given. No one ever spoke bad about Cecil.
I didn’t see him again until he came to my shop in about 1970. He and five other guys were going to start a new business in Houston. I was concerned but he wasn’t worried. They started a computer company that became the fastest growing company in the USA at the time.
It couldn’t have happened to a nicer guy. He always looked at the positive side of people. He was never judgmental.
We lost Cecil last week and I only wish I had gotten to see him more after he came back to our city. He was the kind of guy who knew it was nice to be important but it was more important to be nice.
Working with kids as much as I have, I’ve learned that they like to pass the buck and it was my job to teach them to accept their own mistakes and improve on them.
Believe me, little boys can be pretty judgmental. They blame it on every one but themselves. When you point a finger, there are four fingers pointing back at you.
The Apostle Paul earlier in Ch. 2 of this Epistle warns, In judging another you condemn yourself. We need to learn all the facts, realize there may be extenuating circumstances, then focus on the graces of people, not the faults. Always leave the judgment of sin to God. We are forbidden to make the classification between sheep and goats. Leave it to the Creator.
Several years ago in the “Victoria Christmas Pageant” when something broke or went wrong, Connie would just say “Fix it.”
Henry Ford once said, “Don’t find fault. Find a remedy.”
Maybe if we quit judging others, we might find a way to help them.
Then just maybe we can be more like my friend Cecil, or better yet, more like Jesus Christ, whom he tried to pattern his life after. I hope knowing him has made me a better man. Amen