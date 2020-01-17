As we embrace 2020, anxiety continues to be a crippling issue for many of us. Anxiety can cripple more Christians than we can imagine. It just seems that there’s plenty to worry about.
Many will worry about finances. We want to be able to do our jobs, pay our bills, make rent/mortgage payment, etc.
Others will worry about health. Even more of us suffer from anxiety because of family dysfunction, global unrest, and the list goes on.
In Matthew 6:25, Jesus wants to tell us something. He say, “For this reason I say to you, do not worry.” Then again, in verse 31, He says, “Do not worry.” Once again, in verse 34, He repeats, “Do not worry.” Three times in one passage, He wants to tell us not to worry. Believe it or not, we are in control of our concern.
Of course, it’s all easier said than done, isn’t it? Telling someone to quit worrying after does little to nothing to solve the problem.
But Jesus clearly said it as a commandment, which means we are capable of doing it. It is a decision we make. The only questions we need to answer is, “How do we make such a decision? How do we get to the place where we can tell worry to leave us alone?
Jesus suggests that those who are prone to worry should become bird watchers. Just watch the birds. They’re always singing. They don’t have barns or sow seed or plant stuff. They don’t have mutual funds or bank accounts or freezers full of worms. Yet, every morning, they wake up singing. They’re not planning for their future by planting crops. Why aren’t they worried like we are?
Because their heavenly Father feeds them. That’s what a fully capable heavenly Father with an infinite storehouse of resources and supplies does. And no matter what situation we find ourselves in, one thing is certain. The worry will do nothing to solve our problems or meet our needs, but the Father who feeds the birds will also care for us.
Please don’t get me wrong, though. We’ve never seen a bird standing on a limb with its mouth open waiting for heaven to just drop worms in it. So, if we’re sitting at home waiting for money to fall from heaven, we might be waiting a long time. We’re still supposed to do our due diligence. Look for that job. Pay bills as best as we can. Get the medical help we need. Make every effort to restore our relationships. The Lord of Hosts will do His part in caring for our needs.
So when Jesus says not to worry, know that it is within our grasp to follow His instruction. Also know that the Father above can and will meet our needs as we go through seasons of needs.
