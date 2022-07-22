When we look around at all that is happening in the world, we can complain. We can respond with concern and even great fear. We can bury our heads in the sand and hope things get better. Or, we can be the difference makers that Jesus has called us to be.
What kind of difference makes Jesus call us to be? He calls us to be salt and light. Read the words of Jesus from Matthew 5:13-16. 13 “You are the salt of the earth. But if the salt loses its saltiness, how can it be made salty again? It is no longer good for anything, except to be thrown out and trampled underfoot. 14 “You are the light of the world. A town built on a hill cannot be hidden. 15 “Neither do people light a lamp and put it under a bowl. Instead they put it on its stand, and it gives light to everyone in the house. 16 “In the same way, let your light shine before others, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your Father in heaven. According to Jesus, we are truth-bearers and light shiners in a world that is in desperate need of both.
As the salt of the earth, we must stay tied to God’s truth no matter what. With no truth, we have no message. With no truth, there is no Gospel. With no truth, there is no hope. Culture says that I can have my truth and others can have their truth. This relativism is something that we must protect ourselves from. Let’s start here. There is truth and it’s not found in what I think or what you think, but in what God says. As the salt of the earth, we build our lives on God’s truth, not our opinions or the positions of the political parties that we vote for. In fact, when it comes to issues of morality, we gave up our opinion and our political positions the moment we put our faith in Jesus. Our highest priority and our highest affinity must be to the never-changing standards of His Word in our ever-changing world so we ask ourselves, “What does truth require of me?”
As the light of the world, we shine our light through our words and actions. As we live our convictions, we must never forget the way of Jesus — the way of truth and grace. Without love, we have no influence. Without love, we have no impact. Without love, we will never be difference makers. As believers, we can never pick up the weapons of the enemy and fight for righteousness. We aren’t fighting against flesh and blood so we don’t repay evil for evil. Instead, we ask ourselves, “What does love require of me?”
Living as salt and light won’t always be popular. You may get canceled by some friends or as Jesus put it, you may be persecuted for righteousness’ sake. Even if it’s not the popular position or the easiest way to live, go for it because Jesus says you will bring God glory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.