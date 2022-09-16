Glenn quit the team my third season of coaching because he didn’t want to play the outfield. If he had told us, we would have moved him, but he quit before we set the team. His older brother was so good at that position, we decide to see how Glen worked out there. He had no idea right field was the most important place to play on my team because anything hit would slice to right.
Some people feel that way about life. Sometimes we think we’ve been shoved back in some useless position and we’re a failure in life, or work, or even in church. I guess we’ve all had ups and downs psychologically. As I tried to find a topic for this week, I thought of my first sermon text in seminary: “God chose the foolish things of the world to shame the wise. God chose the weak things to shame the strong.”
In baseball and in life, every position is important. Some of us like to think we need to be the center of every activity. Not everyone can be a shortstop or a quarterback. Every person on the field, at work, or church has a important position. Even the guy who places the cards and brochures is important. Some people are teachers, some are salesmen, and some are supervisors.
After Glenn quit, I scrambled to find a ballplayer to play right field. I replaced him with my leadoff hitter who also became my all time leading homerun hitter. I also changed the way I taught positions. I took the whole team to every position so they would learn the other man’s importance, too. Every person on a team, at work or other wise has to do their job. When the ball is hit I want every man moving to his possible backup position. Every man has to think on my team.
Over the years, I found lots of players and coaches don’t think right field is important. That same year we went undefeated and I put Randy up for all stars.
The other coaches laughed and said he wasn’t good enough. They weren’t gonna vote for a right fielder who was a year younger. I pointed out his homeruns and batting average, they laughed and said he couldn’t hit all star pitching.
Before the City Championship playoffs the next night, I told him what they had said. He asked me if the guy pitching was an all star. I nodded and said “One of the best.” Randy hit his second pitch over the lights of our field and the next one.
He hit a bases-loaded double next, then followed with another long three-run homer. He trotted to the stands after the last homer and pointed to the six managers and yelled. “I can’t hit all star pitching.”
In God’s kingdom you always have a place. Sometimes a compassionate hug or a listening ear may be more important than a good sermon or Bible lesson. There is always something you can do. I took my daughter to the church one morning to leave for a summer church camp. I found a 75-year-old man sitting in his car waiting. I asked him what he was doing up so early. He told me, “Somebody’s got to drive to Waco and bring the bus driver home.” He knew there was a job to do.
Think about it. You’re part of Christ’s body on Earth and there is always something you can do to help others come to know Him. God knows what you’ve done, even if no one else notices.
By the way, after that game that night, six managers came to the dugout to apologize to Randy for leaving him off the all stars. He wasn’t humble about it, but they learned something that night, too.
I still wish Glenn hadn’t quit that team, but I learned from the experience too, and I think it made me a better coach, and maybe some other coaches learned something too. Remember, “God chose the foolish things of the world to shame the wise. God chose the weak things to shame the strong.”