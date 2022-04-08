Jesus said, “I am the Way, the Truth, and the Life. No one comes to the Father except through me.”
Jesus of Nazareth was by all estimations the most extraordinary man ever to set foot on this earth. He didn’t preach a religion. He proclaimed the truth, because He is the Truth.
He did not found a political state or build an earthly nation but by His death and resurrection to life He confirmed that He is the ruler over all creation.
The world changed that first Easter in a way that could not have been accomplished by any other. He didn’t come to coerce us into following Him, but to show men the Way, the Truth and the Life. To fulfill a promise made thousands of years ago by God the Father to send One who would rescue men and to enable us to fulfill the purpose for which we were made…to glorify God and enjoy Him forever.
Past religious leaders who founded the world’s religions are all dead. Even though some of these movements have gained in popularity none are as powerful as that established in the name of Jesus Christ.
While force and fear are often used in other religions Jesus did not use force or fear to spread His message. It is the truth of His resurrection from the dead that has caused Christianity to grow. This truth brings with it an assurance of eternal life in the presence of the Holy one that continues to attract others by His grace.
The French positivist philosopher Auguste Comte once told Thomas Carlyle that he planned to start a new religion to replace Christianity.
“Very good,” replied Carlyle. “All you have to do is be crucified, rise the third day, and get the world to believe you are still alive. Then your new religion will have a chance.”
Jesus is alive. The tomb is empty. Hundreds saw Him alive. His followers went to their deaths proclaiming His resurrection. It is a fact. Notwithstanding recurring attempts to disprove the bodily resurrection of Jesus, it remains an undeniable truth and essential element of biblical Christianity. However, it is not merely history that we dissect, study, and discuss. It is meant to change our lives.
Many people will move on from Easter Sunday to an ordinary Monday, unaware of the significance of all they heard about the previous day. They’ll continue to fight sin in their own strength, think the meaning of life lies somewhere outside God’s provision in Christ, and battle a nagging fear of death. The resurrection will have no discernible impact. Let’s not make the same mistake.
Remember these words from Jesus, “I am the Way, the Truth and the Life. No one comes to the Father except through me.”
He is alive, He keeps His promise and He is reigning today. No one else can make that claim because as God incarnate, He still is the most extraordinary man to ever walk this earth.
