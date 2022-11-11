With the month of November it is often a time when thoughts turn to the observance of Thanksgiving. Family and friends gather for whatever happens to be their holiday favorites. For our family, it’s turkey, dressing, cranberry salad, and an assortment of other tasty items. And there is always time to watch a football game.
Several years ago, I recall one of our Thanksgiving gatherings where there were seats for all, plus an additional but empty chair. This was in remembrance of my father who’d died that October. And while I am often asked to do the prayer at family gatherings, my youngest sister whose husband had recently died offered a long but beautiful prayer that year.
She and her first husband where married for 10 years, before he was diagnosed with melanoma cancer. I recall the night she phoned. The doctors gave him two months with no treatment and two years with treatment. He lived about two and a half years after the diagnosis. The conversation included lots of tears. It was late and they lived a couple of hours away. But I encouraged them to go to the church nearby—“Speak with the Pastor, and prepare.”
They did and he came into their home. To be honest, I don’t think they’d been in a church for the years following their wedding.
But this crisis changed everything. A crisis becomes the opportunity to either grow closer to or farther from God. In their case, it was growing closer to God. The people of the church were so supportive of them, going through this difficult and challenging time—emotionally and physically. On one occasion when we were praying and reading Scripture, my brother-in-law stated, “Then as a believer, I can’t lose.” Faith.
Somehow my sister managed a full-time job and took care of her husband. I believe it was her renewed faith, the support and encouragement from family, friends and people of faith that enabled her to do what was necessary.
Through this experience I came to see her a wiser and stronger person than previously perceived by any of us. Her love and compassion for her husband was obvious to anyone around them.
Through my 41 years as a pastor, there have been so many people for whom I presided at their prayer services, funerals and graveside observances. Yes, members of my parishes, but they were also family and friends. And always tears at their passing. Death is a reality of our life in this world. But it doesn’t mean you have to like it.
St. Paul shares, when one of us has reason for rejoicing, we all rejoice. And when one of us has reason for sorrow, then we all have reason. I have known people for whom the journey of faith was lifelong—always in church, people of prayer, reading their Bibles, and serving the Lord. I’ve also encountered people who had a long period of time away from the church. And in ministering to them, when confronted illness and the coming reality of death, I’ve witnessed their surprise when offered the Sacrament, the grace and love of God, and the willingness to be with them in their journey.
No one needs to be alone when dealing with illness or the proximity of death. People voiced their anxieties and fears—“After being away from the church for so long, could God still love me?” Yes. God still loves you. And we’re here for you and your family.
Recently, Nov. 1 marked the observance of All Saints Day. We remembered those who have gone before us to be with the Lord, and prayed for those who we grieve. We give thanks for the life they lived, the love they shared, and their service given. For some, we are able to celebrate their return to the Lord and His Church and the renewal of their faith. And we are able to celebrate the new life that is theirs in the one, true and eternal home of Heaven.
Have you thought about your legacy of faith, how you will be remembered by family and the community when your time here is complete? Kind, sweet, generous, going out of your way for others, a person who loved Christ and church? Or grumpy, complaining, negative, mean-spirited, self-focused, demanding? Right now, each of us is writing our own epitaph by our words and deeds.
It is unfortunate that people today and future generations miss out on knowing some really wonderful people we’ve encountered in our journey. For me, it was a 70-something year old retired pastor who taught our confirmation class and led services when our 35 year old pastor died of a heart attack. Energetic. Loved children. A couple of men in congregations served, Bob and Francis, both like “fathers in the faith,” long-time encouragers, and outstanding churchmen. Mathilda, not a person of wealth, but known for her generosity in supporting the church, sharing flowers from her yard with people on a Sunday morning, or a kiss on the cheek. Kenneth who invited people to a relationship with Christ and the church. Janice, though dealing with cancer and an assortment of treatments, managed to smile, to be in church and minister to children (her calling).
As we gather for Thanksgiving and even Christmas celebrations, tell the stories of the people of faith that you have encountered in your journey. Thank God for these people who have crossed your path and been a blessing. Tell about their sincere faith, the ways in which they served God during their lifetime, and inspired you in your faith journey. Talk about their struggles and how they endured. One day, someone will be sharing your story. And how will you be remembered?