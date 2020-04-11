This year, we are celebrating Easter like never before. Rather than filling church buildings and family celebrations, we are staying home.
Rather than looking for eggs and taking pictures, we are staying safe.
This is an Easter like never before, but it can be your best Easter ever.
Easter shows us that God loves us, and God wants to have a relationship with us. We need this truth now more than ever. In a world full of new pressures and responsibilities, know that you are not alone. God is with you, and God is for you.
The first Easter teaches us this. God sent His Son Jesus to live among us and to give His life for us.
Jesus, a perfect man, died a criminal’s death on the cross. He took our place and took our sins because He loves us and wants to have a forever relationship with Him.
Looking for proof that God loves you, look to the cross and remember Paul’s words to us in Romans 5:8, 8 But God demonstrates his own love for us in this: While we were still sinners, Christ died for us. If God loves you this much, and He does, is there any concern too big or too small that you can’t trust Him with today?
Trust Him with every stress and struggle you are facing.
Easter also reminds us that when all seems lost, hope can be found in the empty tomb. Perhaps your world has been rocked by job loss or fear of sickness. In times like this, hope is hard to find but it can be found. The first Easter teaches us this.
Jesus’ followers all scattered when He died on the cross and was laid in the tomb. It would appear that their hopes and dreams died with Him, but they didn’t because He is alive.
When hope seems lost, look to the empty tomb, remember the words of the angel in Luke 24, 6-8, “Why do you look for the living among the dead? He is not here; he has risen. Remember how he told you, while he was still with you in Galilee: The Son of Man must be delivered over to the hands of sinners, be crucified and on the third day be raised again.Then they remembered his words.” You can remember His words and know that even when hope seems lost it can be found because God is in control and His plan can be trusted even when we don’t fully understand it.
To have your best Easter ever, look to the full cross and the empty tomb to find the hope and the life that God offers through His Son Jesus.
