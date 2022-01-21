A funny thing happened on the way to pick up some boxes of food collected by a health service group for a community food pantry serving the needy. As soon as I walked out of their place of business and loaded up the boxes of food, a couple approached me with a request. It was a Hispanic couple, one knew very little English and other knew enough to get by.
The couple was going to open up a restaurant on the square serving authentic Mexican food. And they asked if I would give them a blessing. The three of us went into the space as they explained their plans. Placing my hands on their shoulders, I offered a prayer for them, asking God’s blessing for them and their new venture of faith.
To open a new business can be risky. Depending upon a number of factors, the business could fail or survive, and better yet thrive. Yes, it takes space and persons, finances and a plan. It also takes faith. Just like everything in life, and knowing that God will be with you in the journey and for this couple, in this venture. Noteworthy for me was the fact that the couple requested God’s blessing. Faith had something to do with their finances and business.
They were strangers. I’d never met them to my recollection. But they saw me coming out of a building wearing my collar and a cross. And crossing each other’s path, they made a request. When we read through the Gospels, we find that there were many who crossed the path of Jesus and many whom He engaged in conversations. He healed them, freed them from the demons or burdens in their lives, fed them both in body and spirit, forgave them, called them, blessed them, challenged them, and more. Jesus shared with them the mysteries of God’s Kingdom and showed them how to be in the world, like not only loving one another, but loving even one’s enemy; welcoming strangers; not sitting in judgment upon others; practicing the generosity of forgiveness; and trusting God.
There are many occasions when other people cross our path. And in some of those times, it takes so little to touch another’s life for the good. These days, there are so many who have a sense of self-importance and think themselves smarter and better than others. But what would happen if a person of faith, encouraged those who were dismissed, put down, humiliated? What would happen if we reached out to people to simply let them know they matter, that they are important and gifted? Those who are so full of themselves, and fail to honor and respect others, obviously have issues of their own. And reveal their own insecurities about themselves.
As people of faith, we realize our own frailties and insecurities and God’s grace and help that comes to us. And we are called upon to reflect Jesus in our words and actions toward others. It is through us that Christ’s light must shine to dispel the darkness in the lives of others. It is through us that Christ’s words of unconditional love must be spoken. It is through us that Christ’s help and service must be offered to our neighbor in need. It is through us that the invitation to have a relationship with Christ and the Church must be offered.
We are the baptized People of God, called into holy service, to be witnesses to Christ, to point others to Him who is our help and salvation.
We each have the opportunity to share with others what Christ has done for us, how He has blessed us with our circle of family, friends and people of faith, how He has given us what we need in our journey of life. The persons who cross your path are God’s opportunity for you to care, share and witness.
