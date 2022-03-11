Recently several gathered at the Lavaca County Courthouse in Hallettsville for the World Day of Prayer. As people travel around the square, they see the words “love,” “joy,” “hope’ and “peace.” And upon closer examination, you will see a cross and be reminded of the center of our faith — Jesus Christ crucified and resurrected. He is our hope and the hope for the world. In this time of crisis with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that impacts the rest of us, we can either grow closer to God or farther away.
People gathered as the body of Christ, to hear the Word of God and to offer prayers in behalf of the citizens of Ukraine, Eastern Europe, and the whole world. This has become a necessity for people of faith around the world with an unprovoked, unfortunate, and unnecessary war being waged by Russia against Ukraine. The gathering was a protest against the evil that many are experiencing.
The Bible gives Christians good reason to embrace protest as a form of Christian action. Scripture records how God’s people protested oppressive rulers, unjust laws, degrading social systems, exploitative policies, and government-enforced idolatry. The Bible offers numerous examples, among them Moses’ plagues to protest slavery (Exod. 5–12) and Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego’s refusal to worship King Nebuchadnezzar’s golden statue (Dan. 3). Jesus crucified and resurrected — our salvation — is the protest against sin, death and the power of Satan.
Gatherings like this recent one are occurring around the globe and are a protest against the unprovoked invasion of a nation that is no threat to its neighbor. They are protests against evil by a despot and his soldiers that attack and take the lives of civilians, destroying homes and business and towns. They are protests in the form of prayers against a war and for peace. Even citizens in Russia have join in protesting this evil in spite of possible imprisonment. It so disheartening to see the bloodied face of a woman, a mother with her children begging for nations of the world to do more, and to see the bodies of dead children and other civilians.
As Christians we are commanded to live with our neighbor in love, to pray for our enemies, and to bless those that persecute us. But we cannot ignore the actions of President Putin, nor fail to recognize the violence that is committed in other parts of the world. While evil is evident, we also see good in the compassionate care of the many refugees with nations and individuals providing them a safe place and humanitarian aid, and aid being brought to those who remain in Ukraine.
While I didn’t grow up during World War II, I listen to those who have and our veterans. This tyrant, dictator, despot Vladimir Putin of Russia seems awfully similar to the guy in charge of Nazi Germany, Adolph Hitler. Unfortunately, there are those who have forgotten the lessons of history. A bully took a piece of land then another and another and another. Death and destruction were the product of nothing less than evil. All of it is sad and tragic for more than Ukraine, for the whole world. We’ve all had enough to deal with, all those “storms” that have disrupted so many aspects of our lives.
As someone once said, “The only thing necessary for evil to triumph is for good men (and women) to do nothing.” Or perhaps from not doing enough. So we turn to the scripture— Psalm 37 — “Trust in the Lord…”. We pray for the people of Ukraine and hope that the nations of the world will work together to put a stop to this madness that touches all of us in some way.
We should not see this most recent event as a distraction from the other things that touch our lives. But one more thing.
In Mark 4:35-41, we read of the storm that hit with Jesus and the disciples in a boat. We have suffered all sorts of storms, literal and figurative, these past couple of years — the pandemic with its toll, the death and illness to fellow citizens, some of whom are family and friends; the many who have come from so many countries across our southern border; rising inflation and escalating prices for gasoline and groceries; last year’s winter of snow and ice; the supply chain crisis and empty shelves, plus all the other usual challenges and storms in our lives. We didn’t need one more thing. But the fact is, you never know what’s coming around the corner.
Important for the people of Ukraine and for all people of faith is to see where Jesus is in the storm. Jesus was not standing on some safe shore while the disciples were in a boat about to go under. He was right there with them in the midst of the storm. And with a word, He brings calm and peace. Our Lord Jesus is right there with the people of Ukraine, with Eastern Europe, and with us in facing each and every one of those storms that come our way.
It is so easy to give in to our fears. I recently heard a young man saying, “It’s the end … it’s all coming to an end.” Some voice their worries about a war, when in fact there is already war with civilian populations targeted. Worry, doubt, anxiety, fear can get the worst of us. But Psalm 37 reminds us that all of us do well to turn to the Lord, and in this season of Lent, to return to the Lord. The Psalmist wrote: “Do not fret, trust in the Lord.” My grandmother would say, “We fret too much, and trust to little.”
And so as people of faith — Christians and those of other religions around the globe — join in prayers for peace and an end to the violence, for repentance and healing. May God cover the world with love.
