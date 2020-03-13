The apostles come to Jesus asking him “to increase our faith.” For some reason these guys don’t feel quite up to the task of discipleship. They feel inadequate. With the faith that they perceive themselves having, how will they ever be able to forgive as many times as Jesus expects? How will they ever be able to love even their enemies, or pray for those who give them hell, or remain faithful when things get difficult, or be the kind of persons who can witness to the immensity of God’s grace and mercy?
Jesus’ replies to them saying, “If you had the faith the size of a mustard seed, you could say to this mulberry tree, ‘Be uprooted and planted in the sea,’ and it would obey you.” Actually Jesus is saying, “Right now, in this moment you actually do have the faith.’
It’s not a matter of increasing faith. You have faith or you don’t. You have faith in Jesus or you put your life in the hands of other, lesser things that will fail and disappoint. If your faith is in Jesus, then do your best to live it out and act as a person of faith.
The apostles’ question seems to have more to do with their human frailty, fears and anxieties. The truth is they have what is necessary to do what Jesus calls them to do. And you have the faith necessary to do what Jesus calls you to do. You have this tremendous faith in God and therefore you can do great things. St. Paul puts the focus on God and not himself when he writes, “I can do all things through Him who strengthens me.”
These disciples can love the enemy. They can forgive those who have been a thorn in the flesh, a source of trouble and turmoil in their lives. They can heal the hurts of the human heart. They can share the good news of the gospel concerning this Jesus with others. They can get beyond the adversity that comes their way. All they have to do is put their faith to work. Just do it.
We may get dismayed and disgusted when we see all the painful things that go on in peoples’ lives, the tragedies and struggles that folks face. We may be tempted to wonder if God isn’t giving us more than we can handle. Don’t make the mistake of thinking that God is bringing the bad stuff of life your way. It is the adversary who brings adversity. And it is God gives you the grace and faith to deal with whatever comes. There is evil, adversity, illness, and even chaos. Nations have conflicts. Terrorists destroy. Politicians on every side of the aisle may be acting more like pit bulls in a dog fight instead servants of the nation.
But not to worry, God gives us faith, courage and strength to deal with the things that come our way. God will not let you down! The Psalmist on one of his bad days, was crying out to God, wondering, “Where are you?” But he remembers that God was there for those who came before him. And so he writes, “The Lord is my shepherd” and “thou art with me.”
We are challenged once again to rely upon our faith in these recent and trying times. People are afraid over the rise and fall, especially the fall in the stock markets. Where will it end? Will it end? Will it recover?
Fear, worry, and anxiety have overtaken a lot of people with the outbreak of the coronavirus that has made its way from China to various places around the globe, including our nation. Should I travel abroad? Should I go to a concert or some sporting event with lots of folks around? Dare I go to Church? Is it safe to leave my home, venture out and have some other person cross my path? You can walk into an area H-E-B or Walmart and find several sections wiped out of stock, particularly among the cleaning supplies, paper products, hand sanitizers, alcohol, and face masks. People are loading up on bottle water and food just in case. Yes, people have gotten ill and a number have died. But the news doesn’t always inform us of the 20,000 to 52,000 who have died of the flu this flu season in our own nation.
Give us a new crisis or challenge that has some uncertainty and fears rise up within us. Yes, take reasonable, practical steps in taking care of your health and those you love. But hear those encouraging words of Scripture and embrace them so you can live your life. Jesus says, “Let not your hearts be troubled. Believe …” Hear the message of the angels, “Do not be afraid.”
And we have the Psalmist who repeatedly reminds us, “Do not fret trust in the Lord.” Put your faith to work.
