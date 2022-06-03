Better Boundaries
In the month of May, I focused my teaching on how we can live in Christ-like relationships by learning from Jesus’ teaching. Some of the talks were encouraging. Some were surprisingly challenging. What was the most challenging message? It was a message on boundaries.
We all need better boundaries so that we live in healthy relationships. It is time to break the bad habit of codependent relationships. The goal is to be completely dependent on God rather than codependent on anyone.
Even as you read this, you might be thinking, “I don’t need to keep reading. I’m not codependent on anyone.” Codependent people rescue or enable others. I would never do that. Codependent people get mistreated and hurt by others. I would never do that. While we may not struggle with toxic codependency caused by addiction or abuse, we may struggle from what I call subtle codependence.
Subtle codependence creeps into our lives when we find our value, happiness, or satisfaction in others. Phrases, such as “happy wife, happy life,” or “happy spouse happy house” feed into subtle codependency. Can you not be happy if you are single, divorced, or widowed? If not, codependence could be an issue for you. There’s another phrase to check, too. “You are only as happy as your least happy child.” Can you be happy if you are childless or happy even when your kids aren’t? If not, codependence could be an issue for you. One more, “if mama ain’t happy, ain’t nobody happy.” Is your mama really so bad that if she’s not happy then she makes everybody else unhappy? Do you believe your mama is so self-centered that everyone must work together to keep her happy? If so, codependence may be an issue for you.
Anytime we link our happiness, satisfaction, or joy to another person, then we need better boundaries so that we live completely dependent on God rather than codependent on others.
Jesus was our perfect example of better boundaries and complete dependence. He wasn't a people pleaser. He wasn't an enabler. He wasn't a rescuer. He showed us a completely different kind of life. He showed us how to speak up, how to stand out, and how to live completely dependent on God, the Father. When you are tempted to find your joy and satisfaction in anyone or anything outside of your relationship with God, remember how Jesus lived and what He taught.
In my message on boundaries, I summarized some of Jesus’ teaching in this way.
My boundaries are my problem. No one can set healthy boundaries for you and people will always try to blow through your boundaries. So, do what Jesus did. Prioritize your relationship with God even when people have unrealistic or unfair expectations of you. You aren't here to please them. You are here to please God so own your stuff, not theirs.
Jesus is my source. Remembering where joy and satisfaction come from is essential so that we depend upon Jesus, the one, who gives us joy instead of becoming codependent on our kids, spouse, or other unhealthy and even toxic relationships. Make the wrong person your source and your life will be stripped of joy and satisfaction. Completely depend on Jesus and you will find joy and satisfaction that is unconditional.
My response is my responsibility. Jesus teaches that you should let your yes be yes and your no be no. We don't have to swear by anything or anyone to give weight to our words or to try and justify ourselves. We make and keep commitments because are living for God's glory and striving to do His well. When you live with pleasing God as your first goal and you have set clear boundaries, yes or no is a complete sentence.
This week, strive to live completely dependent on Jesus for your joy and satisfaction.
