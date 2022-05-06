Not certain what lies ahead has become a norm for some of us. This pandemic, price hikes and illnesses have affected the entire world. The uncertainty of health and the economy, even our jobs. The stress and strain of life is weighing us down.
I would love to tell everyone that nothing else will go wrong in 2022, but I am neither a prophet nor the son of a prophet, so I cannot predict that for us.
I can tell you that there is a “silver lining” for troubled times. In the Bible there is a story in the 6th Chapter of Mark where Jesus tells his disciples to hurriedly get in their boat and head out on the water. While there, the wind strengthens, a storm brews, and what was calm water suddenly becomes a torrential nightmare. What is most noteworthy here is that the disciples were in the perfect will of God. They were not in rebellion. They did not sin. The storm did not come upon them because they moved away from God.
They were in the storm because that’s where Jesus wanted them to be. That’s a reality we need to consider today.
The uncertainty we all face during these challenging times is that the Lord might have us exactly where he wants us. Some people might say that when you’re in the perfect will of God, it will never rain, and there will never be storms. But the truth is that in all likelihood, if you haven’t seen any rain or storms, you haven’t ever been in the will of God.
When the storms hit this hard, you might be tempted to turn the boat around and go back home. Why would Jesus ever want me in such a trying situation, anyway? As it turns out for the disciples, Jesus had them out there during the 4th watch — between 3 and 6 in the morning. But the passage says “Seeing them straining at the oars, for the wind was against them, at about the fourth watch of the night Jesus came to them, walking on the sea…” Jesus saw everything that was going on. He saw that they were out there trying their best to follow His instructions, even though the wind howled and the water beat them down.
We might feel wind-blown and beat down from our circumstances. And we’re doing our best to follow Jesus in the midst of it all. The first bit of silver lining I would like to share is that Jesus sees our straining at the oars. He knows our struggle down to the finest detail.
The second strand of silver lining I would share is that Jesus is with us in the storm, walking toward us and calling us to himself. This can be more than a little challenging, because it’s hard to stay faithful when our world is falling apart. But friends, please remember that the one calling us to Himself during the storm is the only one who can calm our storms and keep us safe in the midst of such distressing trials.
Let Jesus protect us and keep us safe during these difficult days. His comfort is the best treasure a person can have. Do not hesitate to draw near to him, and He will do what only God can do: Keep us afloat during the worst of storms.
