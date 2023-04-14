The word of God has a great impact on the community.
It brings back restoration.
It points the people to their sin.
It leads them to worship.
It gives them great joy.
“Someone asked an Evangelist, if revivals lasted?
He said, “No, neither does a bath, but it is good to have one occasionally.”
Not too many people go about their business as usual after hearing the Word of God.
Most of them realize that they need to hear more and to get right with God.
We need to recognize that there cannot be any revival apart from the Word of God.
Fasting without prayer is like a body without a soul. It’s just a worthless carcass.
Conviction of sin leads to confession of sin.
This in return leads to repentance and then to salvation.
And finally to communion with God.
“We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give.”
Winston Churchill.
Never underestimate the importance of simply being physically present in the place where God wants you. You may not be called to perform some dramatic ministry , but simply being there is a ministry.
Our final rewards will be determined on the basis of personal faithfulness, not public applause.
Money giving is a good indication of a person’s mental health.
That’s why generous people are rarely mentally ill.
Our community is small but our God is Great.
Our reliance in such a God will assure a future more glorious than anything in the days gone by.
Nehemiah was a leader, a man of responsibility, a man of vision, prayer and action, cooperation, and compassion.
He triumphed over the opposition with proper motivation because he included God in his plans. After he prayed for four months, he was ready.
He provides a great illustration of how prayer and hard work can accomplish the impossible when he determines to trust and obey God.
His example of passion for the truth , whatever the cost, of God”s Word is really what we need today in this world we live in.
We need more Nehemiah’s, and more Ezras today.
God”s people should always regard prayer not as a last resort but as our primary weapon against opposition.
Like the walls around the city of Jerusalem, we have walls of spiritual discipline that we build around our lives.
They are our vital protection for cultivating our relationship with the Lord.