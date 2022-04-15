This Sunday, we celebrate a day like no other. It was the best day ever. It was the day that Jesus was raised from the dead. At sunrise on the Sunday following His death, His friends came to the tomb expecting to care for His body, but as the angel announced, “He is not here. He is risen” all history changed.
Jesus was known as a good teacher and a miracle worker some followed Him because they thought that He may be the one who they were looking for as their Messiah, deliverer, and savior. But His death on the cross dashed all of their plans. When He breathed His last breath on the cross, His follower's hopes died right along with Him. They weren’t expecting a Risen Lord to be in their midst in a few days as He had taught would happen. That’s why his friends came to His tomb not with party supplies to celebrate His resurrection but with spices to treat His body. But what did they find, they found that the tomb was empty. Jesus was (and still is) alive.
As you celebrate Easter, look back to the cross and to the empty tomb with great faith knowing that because of what Jesus did then, has changed you. If you have put your faith in Jesus, then His death and resurrection have changed your life and have given you the promise of eternal life with Him.
Easter isn’t just a day that we celebrate an action of the past. It’s a day where we celebrate what Jesus is doing now in us and through us. It’s a day when we remember that He is alive so we live new lives with Him.
I could list countless ways that Jesus has changed us, but let’s look at these five ways. If you are in Christ, you are:
- A new creation - the old is gone and the new is here. (2 Corinthians 5:17)
- A Son or Daughter of God - you have been adopted into God's family. (Ephesians 1:5)
- An ambassador for Jesus - you have a message to share. (2 Corinthians 5:20)
- Given hope and peace by Jesus - permanent lasting peace. (John 14:27)
- Promised eternal life - with Jesus forever (John 14:1-4)
What do you have if you have a relationship with Christ? You have a clean slate. You are a new creation in God’s eyes. You have a relationship that you can count on no matter what happens. You have been adopted into His family. You have a message to share and an impact to make because others need to know Jesus, too. You have peace that isn’t temporary like the world gives. You have the peace of Jesus, the one who has overcome the world. Lastly, you have a promise that will never be broken. The promise is that Jesus is preparing a place for you and will come again so that you can be with Him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.