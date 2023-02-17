Ephesians 3:14-21
“Be renewed in His strength “. “Filled with fullness of God.”
Paul is describing our identity in Christ. He teaches that we are made strong in Christ. God wants us to know that we have strength in Jesus' name. Paul is describing to us the God of power, riches, mercy, grace and wisdom.
Paul is praying that the Ephesians be given power and strength to build up each other and also build the kingdom of God.
The church today needs to revive the art of prayer.
Also fasting and believing.
It’s sad to say but many Christians have lost the art of prayer.
Prayer strengthens the heart, mind and soul.
We must remember that the human soul cannot be fed by food, money or power but only through prayer..,
Jesus' life on earth was filled with prayers, healings and miracles.
Faith and prayer are inseparable.
Seeking God and praising God are not options to the believer but rather necessities. Especially in the 21st century in which we live in today.
Prayer unlocks miracles to happen.
We as Christians need to rediscover the art of prayer and learn and grow as prayer warriors.
In the Bible, Jesus is portrayed as our most powerful prayer leader.
Sometimes we have a tendency to feel weak in our Christian walk, but God wants us to know that His strength is always there for us when we need it.
Paul prayed this prayer because discouragement came to him and his followers.
When he was put in prison, Paul prays to God to give them strength in His spirit. This is what the Christian does when we feel discouragement coming our way.
Do you feel discouraged? Do you feel a heavy burden in your life?
Whatever the reason may be. You can receive inner strength through God.
How would God answer your prayer today?
Look at verse 16. “According to the riches of His glory.”
The glory of God is the radiance of his absolute power and might. Paul prayed to the Colossians in Ch.1 verse 11.,”May you be strengthened with all power, according to his glorious might.”
The glory of God is rich and abundant. Paul calls it the riches of his glory.
That’s how God strengthens me and you, with the riches of his glory.
When Paul prayed for the Ephesians, he was guaranteeing them that God had the capability to fill them with his strength and power.
In the New Testament, Jesus told his disciples in Acts 1:8, “ But you will receive power when the Holy Spirit has come upon you.”
In 1st Thessalonians 1: 5, Paul tells them, “Our gospel came to you not only in word, but also in power and in the Holy Spirit and with full conviction.
We need the power of God to tell others about Christ. We need his power to preach and to teach His word.
We need his power in order to have victory over sin in our lives today.
We must pray to God today for him to renew our inner spirit day by day so that we may remain strong.