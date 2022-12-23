Luke 2:1-20, Matt 2:1-12
Christmas is the time of the year when we think of giving and receiving. We’ve all heard it's more blessed to give than receive. Sometime it’s blessed to receive also. It’s very difficult to receive for some of us. We seem to let pride stand in the way of receiving. It’s hard to ask someone to open a bottle when we’re used to being a strong man and our strength has been sapped by illness. I saw this happen recently to a friend sitting beside me at a party.
Friends are eager to help you. They love you and understand. Still, It’s hard to ask for help. We need to humble ourselves and receive when we’re in need.
The Christmas story is kind of like that. God sent the greatest gift that has ever been given. He gave us His son, in that manger, lying as a helpless baby, being cared for by two people whom he would eventually die to save.
That baby was God Incarnate, God in the flesh, Emmanuel, God with us, Jesus, the Messiah, the Christ. God sent us the gift of salvation because He loved us and He wanted to help us. “The people who walked in darkness,” says the Prophet Isaiah.(Isa 9:2) Believe me, We all walk in darkness, The darkness of selfishness, despair, life without meaning or purpose. For humans walking in darkness, God sent the light of the world, a shining beacon of His love, in the person of His son.
But the funny thing is, not everyone accepted his gift. God held out His greatest gift of love and some people turn their backs.
Herod wouldn’t accept it. He couldn’t admit he had limits and needed this king. He would never accept that gift.
Poor, dirty, shepherds in the fields who cared for sheep, left everything and accepted Him. Outcasts in society of the time, but God in love reached out to them. They were Jews who could not keep the law because of their job. In present society people call them “low-lifes.” But an Angel of the Lord appeared and told them God had give them a gift. A Savior, the long awaited Messiah, the one promised by the prophets had finally been born.
God’s love came to them and said, “You are valuable and important to me. And so “they went with haste and found Mary and Joseph, and the babe, lying in a manger.”(Luke 2:16)
Far away, in the East, three astrologers looking in the heavens saw an unusual sign. It was a star, not like any other they had ever seen before. They made a commitment of time and money outfitting a caravan to go and find this gift. They would arrive later but the star would be their guide. They knew this gift was not only for the children of Israel but for all of God’s children. They vowed to seek this gift from God and accept it themselves.
It’s not so different 2,000 years later. Not everyone is ready to receive this gift. Many are distressed and troubled at the offer of God’s gift. So many find it difficult to believe there is One greater than we are. Some don’t want to surrender their place or their pride. When God offers the gift of His son He asks us to offer Him our pride and power. You can’t negotiate with God from a position of wealth or strength. He has given the greatest gift a person can receive, His own son. With this gift comes eternal life.
The greatest gift is the gift of God’s son who offers us forgiveness and new life, a reason for living today and a hope for tomorrow. That gift is received when we give God the gift of ourselves. On this Christmas Eve my prayer for each and every one of you is that you will receive the greatest gift of all, Jesus Christ.
Amen. Merry Christmas to all.