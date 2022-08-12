As we experience suffering and confusion in this world and it seems as though Evil has the upper hand, it is very important that we remember who God is. God is not surprised by the happenings in this world. God knows, God understands, and most important to remember – God is still in control. In theological terms this is called God’s sovereignty.
Sovereignty simply refers to God’s rule over all His creations. Ephesians 1:11 tells us, He does all things after the counsel of His own will. In Romans 11:36 we read, “for from Him and through Him and for Him are all things.”
Nothing escapes God’s rule and God’s influence. God is in charge of all things because He created everything and sustains it all. Within God’s sovereignty, though, is another key concept which is often overlooked and misunderstood: His providence. The providence of God includes the miraculous and mysterious ways in which He intersects, and interconnects things in order to bring about His sovereign will. His providence refers to how He sets things up and connects them so that His will is accomplished.
We often misunderstand how God’s providence is working out because we don’t have a full awareness of the big picture. We don’t see where things are ultimately headed. God sees what we cannot see. God knows the past, present and future.
God is sovereign, yes. But because He has granted us a free will, He chooses to incorporate this with His providential plan in order to achieve the result He desires. He will not allow our freedom to thwart His purposes, but He stitches our freedom into His plan in such a way as to create a tapestry.
We, as believers in Christ, must remember God rules. Even when it looks like He’s not ruling, He’s ruling. When chaos appears, God’s ruling the chaos. When things are falling apart, God’s ruling in the midst of the apparent confusion.
The One who rules over everything is also ruling over us and our lives. When we look at the back of an embroidered cloth it just looks like a chaotic hodge-podge of various colored threads. But when we turn it over, we see that a beautiful design has been stitched together. Sometimes we just need to remember that we are only seeing things from the backside, but from God’s perspective He is creating something beautiful out of our lives.
Let us be reminded He’s got the whole world in His hands. Job 42:2 tells us: “I know that you can do all things, and that no purpose of yours can be thwarted.”
