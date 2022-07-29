For three days Little League practice was listless. It was obvious the team was loaded with talent but somehow, they didn’t seem to find their bearings.
On the fourth day, Tommy came to practice. They went through their infield practice like a good high-school team. They whipped the ball around fast and accurate. All perfect catches and throws.
A new player’s father, Arthur, asked, “What happened?” I said “Tommy’s here.” He said, “One player doesn’t make that much difference.” I shrugged.
After warmups, I asked him to come behind the backstop while Tommy took his warmups.
Tommy walked to the mound and started his warmups faster than most kids will ever throw. Then I told him to throw hard. His velocity was that of a grown man, and it was over the plate perfectly every pitch.
Arthur looked at me and shook his head. I motioned for Tommy to throw his curve. It broke hard and exactly where he wanted it to. Arthur said, ”OK, now I know.”
Tommy was the straw that stirred the team. The kids believed in him. One person can make a difference.
The Gospel of John begins with these words, ”In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God, He was in the beginning with God. Through him all things were made; without him nothing was made that has been made.”
To us, the “word” is a unit of language, the shortest thing we say or write. Here it is used in “the sense of reason.” My translation would be, “In the beginning was the reason for everything that is, was, or ever will be and this reason for everything, was face to face, and equal with God the Father. Through Him all creation was made.”
The word ”Logos” to the Greeks meant the order of the universe. The way things worked together. To the Jews it read in a similar form of wisdom. We can look at Proverbs 8:22-31 and see the association with the activities of God.
But John is writing with Christian thought, Not Greek or Jewish. Where the Jews used it for Law, John is going to tell us What our creator has done for our salvation. The “Word” for Jew and Christian represents the ruling factor of the Universe. God is love, and in love for a sinful people, he came to Earth to provide us eternal life. The Creator provided salvation through His own sacrifice. He is in control of all things that happens in His creation. There is no other God. He is the straw that stirs everything we see and have.
Our baseball team, even without Tommy that year, had enough talent to win the championship. Tommy was their guarantee. He was the best player in town and was the leader that made them follow by his action. They believed in him. He was the straw that stirred the team.
Great American Christian, John Adams, said the “Word” is “The omnipresent wisdom by which all things are steered.”
Christ has provided us with our world and our lives, but He has provided us so much more with his sacrifice on the cross. He has guaranteed us life for eternity if we place our faith in Him. We can see a lot more about that in John’s gospel and day by day watch Him steer our world.
Amen
