In the book of Habakkuk, the Old Testament prophet was struggling with what God was allowing to happen. In Habakkuk 1:2, he asked the age-old question why, and then the prophet asked, “How long, O Lord, must I call for help and you will not hear?”
Then in Chapter 3, Verses 17-18, Habakkuk makes a profound statement: “Though the fig tree should blossom and there be no fruit on the vines, Though the yield of the olives should fail and the fields produce no food, Though the flock should be cut off from the field and there be no cattle in the stalls, Yet I will exalt in the Lord. I will rejoice in the God of my salvation.”
In other words, Habakkuk had to resign himself to who God was when he could not make sense of what God was doing. Isiah 40 is a favorite go-to passage when people cry out to God and ask why?
Four years ago, I lost my wife to cancer. I remember feeling confused by her death and my loss. I knew that being confused by what was going on in my life, like Habakkuk, I had to reconnect with the character of God. I knew that if I lost sight of God’s character, I would find myself lost. Life presents things that we can never understand, but God’s will is inscrutable. And God says that His understanding is unfathomable and that there are things about Him that we will never be able to understand. So, I appeal to what I know to be true about God’s character.
God is good. God is sovereign. God is love. There are things God does not reveal.
Job never found out why he experienced so much suffering and loss. What kept Job going through his suffering and loss was his knowledge of God. And at the end of his conversation with God in Job 42:5, Job said, “I have heard of You by the hearing of the ear; but now my eyes see You.” Our passion should be to see God in the things we are able to understand. That’s where our comfort comes from in the midst of loss. According to Isiah 40:29-31, one of the ways we get to see God is when he gives us new strength to carry on.
The Holy Spirit brings comfort. God gives peace even when we have tears. During my loss I heard God speaking to my soul and reminding me that it’s OK. With God’s help, I press on toward the goal for which He has called me through Christ Jesus.
God is close to the broken hearted. God understands our pain. While we would like more answers, we must decide to trust Him. And pray. Prayer, is not some formal display. Prayer is a conversation we should tell God how we feel, and what we are thinking, what we are struggling with today.
I love that the Lord’s Prayer begins with the words “Our Father.” Jesus is saying we can start with “Hello, Dad” we can talk to God as though we would to our dads.
Jesus is the Living Word. When the written Word connects with the living Word, then we have the life-giving Word. That time will become precious because we’re engaging the Lord through His word in relationship, communication, and conversation. If we ask God, He will speak.
I know many of us have faced challenges in the recent past. From these unexpected challenges we have learned to trust God in a deeper manner. We should learn to see our struggles as divine challenges. When things are disrupted in our lives, that’s when we should see God in a deeper, deeper level. When we do, we can overcome any unexpected challenge, as long as we totally trust Him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.