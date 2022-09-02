Here is a trustworthy saying, “Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and do not lean on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge Him, and He will make straight your paths.” (Prov. 3:5-6)
This is a familiar text to many of you and for the rest please get to “know” this text for it is crucial for walking a life worthy of the gospel of Christ.
Trust is something that we have a hard time with though, isn’t it? But the text doesn’t just say “trust when you feel like it” it says trust with our whole heart…no way; that is just too risky. We have been hurt before…maybe often…trust with our whole heart means giving my heart away …again. Not happening…except this text is not talking about the people you have given your heart to that have chewed it up and spit it back out…or even the nice ones who have painstakingly sought to care for you in times of trouble and still fell short…since people always do.
No… we are talking about trusting in the Lord…Yahweh…our covenant God…who is always trustworthy…with all our heart. This is the One who is our refuge, our deliverer, who is gracious and merciful, slow to anger and abounding in steadfast love, who is faithful and trustworthy in all His ways toward His people. Our heart, if we are in Christ, is already His. He is the One who gave us a new heart. Ezek. 36:25-27- “I will sprinkle clean water on you, and you shall be clean from fall your uncleannesses, and from all your idols I will cleanse you. And I will give you a new heart, and a new spirit I will put within you. And I will remove the heart of stone from your flesh and give you a heart of flesh. And I will put my Spirit within you, and cause you to walk in my statutes and be careful to obey my rules.”
So, with this being true, then why would we need to lean into our own understanding? Only a confused person would do that to themselves. Trusting in the Lord actually frees us up to acknowledge Him in all our ways, since He is the One who enables, through His Spirit, which then enables us to see and walk in the Way...the straight paths that we can trust Him to make for us…for all His people. Jer.32:38-39- “They shall be my people, and I will be their God. I will give them one heart and one way, that they may fear me forever, for their own good and the good of their children after them.”
So while trusting in man is hard…since men are too often untrustworthy…even the best of men… trusting in the Lord gives life. “Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and do not lean on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge Him, and He will make straight your paths.”
