One of the most difficult things to do when we are hurting is to think of others who are hurting.
A close friend passed away recently, and I was asked to help arrange the funeral. An interesting thing stood out to me during the planning of the arrangement. Every time we met to plan the funeral, I would ask the family to pray for me. I even gave specifics about what to pray for.
I found out later that some of my close-friend’s family felt as though I was being selfish to request prayer for myself. They felt, how could I request prayer for myself while they were overwhelmed with their own grief and trauma?
It dawned on me to assure the family the need to focus on someone else.
Just as II Cor. 1:4 tells us ”we are given comfort in order that we might comfort others.”
During the funeral arranging, and the funeral itself, I had given many words and prayers of comfort. I had never been dismissive of their pain.
Finally, the family realized that my prayer requests were simply a gentle reminder to let comfort flow through them, rather than bottle it up and become self-absorbed.
One of the fastest paths to begin healing from our hurt is to help someone else even while we are still hurting. As a minister for many years, I understand this spiritual truth and was seeking to help this family heal.
As I said before, one of the hardest things to do when we are hurting is to think about others. But it is one of the best things we can do.
The comfort we give is the comfort we will receive. That’s why it is always more blessed to give than to receive (Acts 20:35).
God calls each of us to provide comfort to others as we are also to be comforted ourselves.
In fact, God often allows our pain so we might develop a deeper level of compassion and empathy for those who are also experiencing pain. God used those who can identify with the pain others are experiencing so the comfort they offer is authentic and real.
The primary way God comforts people is through other people. God wants to use those who can feel, see, empathize and supply His comfort to others.
Let us be comfort to others, even in the midst of our own pain. Because there is hope to be found in the midst of the hurts as well as peace in the midst of loss and the pain.