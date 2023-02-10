This past week, Simon and I were discussing a mutual old friend named George. He was my close friend for over 30 years. He was the Rector at the Anglican Church in Port Lavaca.
I was remembering the seminar he did for my singles class at my church. He surprised me by keeping the rapt attention of the entire group. His talk was on being widowed in life. He did a wonderful job and his talk, although based on a different text, reminded me of Hezekiah about 700 years before Jesus was born.
King Hezekiah learned after many years of prosperity as a king, that he couldn’t live without God. He was surrounded by wealth. He had great art and sculpture treasures, absolutely no fear in his kingdom, especially from his own people. His reforms had made them quiet and docile. Then a blow fell and he was brought face to face with death. He learned quickly that the ultimate reality of all life is God.
“Hezekiah turned his face to the wall and prayed to the Lord, “Remember, Lord, how I have walked before you faithfully and with wholehearted devotion and have done what is good in your eyes.” And Hezekiah wept bitterly.”(Isa 38:2,3)
Then out of the king’s bed chamber the voice of Hezekiah was heard, “God himself has done it. He has loved my soul out of the pit of destruction. O Lord, by these things men live!”
We take God for granted. We see him as a statue without a moral claim on our way of life. Some of us expect him to come down and do what they are too lazy to do for themselves. Suddenly, life goes to pieces: A loved one dies, and the house is sorely empty: Our child has an accident, and we have to watch him stumble all of his days. Maybe someone you trusted proves unfaithful and tears at your soul.
You turn your tear streaked face toward the wall and long to hold a warm strong hand, but everything the world offers is insufficient. Karl Barth once said, “Communion with God is not a dash in security but a walk toward reality.” The reality which we cherish is a personal God who will respond when we trust him, Will meet our loyalty with His loyalty, When we are in the dark, He is the only power that can help and deliver and gladden our souls.
Hezekiah also learned: We cannot live without God’s forgiveness. When God gave him a fresh start, because only God can forgive. He said, ”Thou hast cast all my sins behind thy back.” (v.17)
No matter what we think or feel, no one can ride roughshod over life. I don’t understand how people can get up each morning with grudges and hurts of yesterday, still festering, go to work and take it out on everyone else, wounding people all day long, and never bow a knee and ask God’s forgiveness.
I’m sorry, Father, please forgive me.
Then God comes to you and says, “Your sins are forgiven, Go and sin no more.”
“O Lord, By these things Men live.” Amen