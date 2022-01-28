One of the most familiar clichés that most people hear is “Out with the old and in with the new.” It is a phrase meant to communicate the importance of moving forward with the times and leaving that which has become outdated.
I had a flip phone for a long, long time. I was often ridiculed for not getting a smart phone. I knew my ancient piece of technology may have seemed useless. Many of my friends and co-workers tried to communicate with me with difficulty. Honestly, I’d rather just stick to paper memos and handwritten notes.
The reason I had not embraced the newest technology is simply I am too comfortable with the old way of doing things. I remember when traveling, someone gave me directions to a place, I would pull out my pen and paper. While everyone else on the plane would pull out their laptops, I would pull out my legal note pad. I had been taking care of business for so long that changing to a new way had no appeal.
That is how many Christians respond to something new in their lives. It’s called the grace of God. You see, we live in a world that teaches the value of hard work which yields a reward. And while I am a firm believer in that value, that is not how grace works. What separates Christianity from all other religions is that we operate in God’s Kingdom under His grace.
It’s not about what we can do for God, but what God has already done for us.
That’s an adjustment for most Christians. We don’t work to earn God’s favor. Rather, it is given freely to us, even though we don’t deserve it. As sinners, if we got what we deserved, that would be called justice. “The wages of sin is death” and “all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God.” We want to make it right. We want to fill the tank with good deeds to make up for the bad deeds, but we can never repay the debt.
Not that we need to. You see, grace is about getting what we don’t deserve. The grace of God is best shown in the greatest gift ever given. Jesus Christ paid the price of all our sins with His death on a cross, and we no longer need to try to earn God’s favor because He offers it to us freely.
The old way of doing things was hardly as effective. In the Old Testament, the Jews had a system of offerings and sacrifices done through the priests. This Old Covenant method was complicated, messy and time consuming. But even more than that, it was temporary. The animal sacrifices and burnt offerings had to keep going on since they only covered the sins of the people for a season. Thanks be to God for a New Covenant through Jesus Christ.
The point is the new way releases us from having to try to earn God’s favor. Grace is about unconditionally accepting His favor as a free gift. Our sins have been forgiven. Our eternal future is secured. God eagerly desires to fill our lives with His blessing and His protection from spiritual wickedness.
So, I encourage us to let go of the old way of doing things and embrace God’s grace in our lives. God’s grace works both toward our eternal destiny and toward our present lives here on earth.
