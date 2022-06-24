God has given humanity ample opportunity to know about Him by means of nature, the human conscience, Jesus Christ and through the Bible.
It all boils down to, how badly do you want to know God? This is a question about the degree of desire for knowing God. An athlete might ask, “How badly do you want to win?” An employer might ask “How bad do you want to succeed?” A spouse might ask, “How badly do you want this marriage to work?” These questions test the degree of desire you might have for something.
So, how badly do you want to know God? It’s a different question than, “How much do you know about God?” That might be a question asked of a theologian-in-training, but for someone who has a knowledge of God — one who gave their life to the Lord Jesus Christ — the question that should be burning and growing inside is, “How can I come to know You more?”
One might visit the doctor if you are feeling unwell, and the doctor might ask you, “How is your appetite?” He is trying to determine the cause of your ailment by measuring the degree of your desire to eat food. God is asking us the same question when it comes to our Spiritual health. “How is your appetite for pursuing me?” The question is vital since the remainder of our lives, both here and in heaven, is about the pursuit of the knowledge of God. Getting to know Him is the very reason we were created. So, if your desire to grow in the knowledge of God seems weak, what might be the reason for that?
Moses would take his tent during the years the Israelites wandered in the desert and pitch it far from camp. He called it the tent of meeting. He would go inside for the sole purpose of hearing from God on what to do next. In Exodus 33.13, he said, “Now therefore, I pray You, if I have found favor in your sight, let me know Your ways that I may know You, so that I might find favor in your sight.” Moses wanted to know God intimately so that God might find His favor. Pulling away from the hustle and bustle of leading the Israelite’s was the only way Moses knew to do that.
So, what can we pull away from? We might have a job that keeps us busy and a family that keeps us busier. We might even be engaged in ministry at the church and in all our activity, God is asking, “How badly do you want to know me?” Give God the time needed today to show Him that you desire to know Him deeply. He will be happy to meet us and reveal Himself to us.
