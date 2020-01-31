As a believer who has matured over the years, I’ve realized something about my morning devotions. I can have devotions every day of my life, but if I don’t have consecrations after them, they won’t do me much good.
Some blessings God wants to bring into our lives, and some purposes He wants to fulfill through us require great personal consecration. They don’t simply require us to believe that He will bless us but to change our ways, so that He can.
That’s what we learn in this fifth story in our focus on Elijah’s life. It’s found in 1 Kings 18:1-14. As usual, it starts by God speaking to Elijah. This time, God told him to present himself before King Ahab. The Ahab he had been running from.
As we read, we find out that there had been a severe famine going on in Samaria, which was Israel’s capital city at the time. We also learn that King Ahab had summoned Obadiah, who was his palace administrator and also a devout believer. The king asked him to help scour the land to find any grass they could use to keep the horses and mules alive. So they split directions and went on their mission.
As Obadiah was out doing his job, he saw Elijah. “Is that really you?” he asked.
“Yes,” Elijah responded. “Go tell your master I am here.”
Obadiah responded, “Why would you hand me over to be killed? You know he has sent people to look all over for you. He made us swear that we couldn’t find you.”
Nevertheless, Obadiah delivered the message. Ahab met Elijah, immediately blaming him for the severe famine. Elijah responded with the message God had given him.
“I have not made trouble for Israel. … But you and your father’s family have. You have abandoned the Lord’s command.” he said.
Talk about bravery and consecration. We can learn some important lessons from this story. First, we can realize that as it did with both Obadiah and Elijah, consecration begins with a battle. It’s not always easy to obey, but God will give you the grace. Then, we must understand that consecration brings forth evidence and always births blessed outcomes.
When I was a young pastor, I was in a developing country preaching when I noticed a traffic light changing from red to green to yellow, over and over, but no one was paying attention to it! There was chaos all around.
Just as soon as I thought to myself, “I’m never driving here,” God spoke to my heart. He said, “Jim, your country is not that different. They keep trying to do marriage their way, careers their way, family their way. It’s dangerous, but my word can point them to a much better place.”
That’s what consecration does, friends. Regardless of your past, God doesn’t want to condemn you. He wants to connect you to consecration that will lead you to a life better than you ever dreamt was possible.
