I grew up attending Mass every Sunday. But the older I got, the more I began questioning the long-term benefit of the faith my parents raised me with. I appreciated some aspects, like the value placed on morality and family. But at 17, I remember thinking, Can’t I have these things without Jesus and the church?
About that same time, a shift started occurring in society. Our country began embracing what sociologists call religious pluralism. Religious pluralism refers to the belief that two or more religious perspectives can be equally valid.
While there’s a definite upside to living with that perspective—remaining open to the opinions of those around us—I didn’t feel I could easily accept that thought. I had heard there was only one way to heaven. I had heard what Jesus said in John 14:6: “I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.” But how could I be sure?
As we approach the Easter season, many people are asking that question. Who was Jesus, really? And why should I believe He’s God?
To answer this question for myself, I went straight to facts. What I found not only in the Bible but also in history, convinced me.
In Scripture, we read several instances in which Jesus claimed He was the Messiah. One of these is in Luke 4, when Jesus was speaking to the people of his hometown. At first they were excited to hear Him. He spoke from Isaiah 61, the prophecy about the Messiah.
After reading, He said something that turned the people’s excitement into anger. In verses 20-21, He said, “Today this scripture is fulfilled in your hearing.” In other words, “I am the Messiah.” The people got so angry at what they assumed was blasphemy that they tried to chase Him off a cliff.
Jesus wasn’t talking from feelings, though; He was speaking from facts. God had given the Israelites 60 general prophecies about the coming Messiah so they could recognize Him when He came. These prophecies contained over 300 specific prophecies. These prophesies were all given between 500-4,000 years before Jesus came.
And guess what? Biblical history tells us that Jesus fulfilled every one of them. Every single one. Peter Stoner, a mathematician, shared that the mathematical odds Jesus could have fulfilled just eight of the 300 prophecies are one in one hundred quadrillion. But Jesus Christ fulfilled all of them.
Friends—this is why we celebrate this season. Because Jesus Christ came to earth, lived a sinless life among us, died for our sins, and rose again—all so that we could live a victorious life on earth and spend an eternity with Him.
This Easter, if you have questions about who Jesus was, I encourage you to seek the answers for yourself. Study the biblical and historical facts. I believe you too will be convinced—Jesus is the only way.