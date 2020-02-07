The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. He makes me to lie down in green pastures; He leads me beside the still waters. He restores my soul; He leads me in the paths of righteousness for His name’s sake. Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil; for You are with me; Your rod and Your staff, they comfort me. You prepare a table before me in the presence of my enemies; You anoint my head with oil; My cup runs over. Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life; and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever.
Few Bible passages have offered more comfort and has touched more lives than the 23rd Psalm. It has gone into more homes, hospitals, churches, than any other single passage. It is among the first verses many of us memorize – and the last many of us say before we die.
In this column, I want to dive into this psalm, to glean some truths, and to possibly help some of us through difficulties in life. Thus, we need not to commit these words simply to memory, but we need to commit this psalm to our life.
In this psalm, David discusses a shepherd, who is able to meet the needs of His sheep. “The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want.” Undoubtedly, all have studied the unique relationship between a shepherd and his sheep. We know the impact this has due to the involvement of David as a shepherd in his youth trying to provide for, protect, guide and lead his flock. Of all the animals in the world, none is more dependent upon others than sheep. They are extremely helpful, but they are also extremely helpless.
As David ponders these things, he thinks about the relationship he has with his God. To live from day to day gives opportunity to think about the goodness, greatness and graciousness of God. Notice also the personal connotation. He is not “a shepherd,” or “the shepherd,” but David saw Him as “my shepherd.” In fact, this short psalm contains no less than seventeen personal references.
How we wish everyone could make this connotation.
But based upon our own relationship with the Lord, through faithful obedience, we can understand this personal relationship. The Lord possesses us, and we possess Him. How wonderful it is to awaken each day, to live each day, to look forward to each day, to enjoy each day with these words on our lips and in our hearts. This makes all the difference in the world.
Once the relationship of sheep and shepherd is established, then that relationship opens the door to the significance of the words: “I shall not want.” This trust forms the theme for the remainder of the psalm. David discusses the fact that he shall not want for provisions, protection and promises. May my simple thoughts bring us all closer to the Shepherd.
