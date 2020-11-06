Editor’s note: On Dec. 28, 2018, Elaine crossed over to that Eternal Shore and her family, friends and readers are missing her. The Advocate is reprinting Elaine’s articles.
“For a man that hath friends must show himself friendly; and there is a friend that sticketh closer than a brother.” – Proverbs 18:24
Today, I longed to see my sea, so I went.
I had been dealing with things less constant but far more rigid. I needed a break from this break-neck pace so I sought the breakers.
I desired peace of mind so I searched for a certain piece of beach that I could count on.
There was a time that I didn’t know my beach, and I was lonely then. I remember when we first met, my beach and me. It didn’t mean very much to me then. It was just sand and shore and sea like any other beach. It was only after we shared together our good times and our bad that I realized that somehow I had memorized every wrinkle of its face. Only after I had repeated it over and over, did I know every part by heart.
I did not mean to make a memory, but I did.
When I reach my beach, I know that I will pass by Eddie’s and remember driving his shrimp boat. Then I will go by the place where I caught a flounder and a drum at the same time. Next comes Miller Point where I swam one night and fished for shark the next day. I will go by my trailer that holds my dreams — a place of my own at the coast.
The flounder spot marked by the triple rocks, the sunken barge and my rock will all be there when I am. Each place will stir up ripples in my mind as new ones form from the center, outward towards the edge.
I do not have to make promises to return or pledge my allegiance to my beach.
Because the past is present, the future is secure. I will always return to my beach. Because it is there, I have made a commitment. It is all right that it owns me for it must be that way if I want to belong.
