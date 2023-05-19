Thirty-three years ago today, on a Sunday morning, I was in our bedroom getting dressed for church. Tamara was 33 weeks pregnant with our second child and first daughter, Andrea.
She was lying in bed when I felt the Holy Spirit speak to me. I walked over to Tamara, put my hand on her and said, “Quietly and unannounced. Quietly and unannounced. This child will come quietly and unannounced, but prepare you heart, for in the latter days, she will do a mighty work for me.”
Two days later, Tamara experienced a nagging pain in her abdomen. Her doctor said she had likely pulled ligaments and advised her to rest at home. But something didn’t sit right in our spirits, so that evening, I took time to pray. When I did, the word came back to me. “Quietly and unannounced…” I reminded Tamara of it, and we both knew she needed to go to the hospital.
To be honest, I was afraid. I had always dreamt of having a baby girl, and now I was so close to holding that hope in my arms. But would I? I searched for peace, and I found it when I remembered the second part of the Holy Spirit’s words: “For in the latter days, she will do a mighty work for me.”
Upon rushing to the hospital, we learned Andrea was in fetal distress. If we had waited minutes longer, she would’ve either been brain-dead or dead. May 22, 1990, Andrea was born two months early, but completely healthy. This was one of many times I’ve stood in awe of the Holy Spirit’s miraculous ability to bring God’s hopes to pass in our lives.
The truth is—God has put great hopes inside every one of us. And He longs to bring them to pass! But we have a part to play—we must accept His invitation to know the Holy Spirit.
In John 16:12-14, Jesus tells us that when we face trouble, the Holy Spirit will help us in three ways. First, He will guide us into all truth. Then, He will speak what our hearts need to hear. Last, He will glorify God through the testimony of our life.
What hopes has God put in your heart, friend? Are you facing trouble along the way? If so, I encourage you to accept Jesus’ invitation in Matthew 11:28-30: “Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy and my burden is light.”
When we accept the invitation to know the Holy Spirit, He goes to work in our lives—helping us receive Jesus’ compassion, honor His guidance, and rest in His promises. Thank you, Jesus, for sending us your Holy Spirit—our Great Helper.