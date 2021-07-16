The Sisters of the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament make known the presence of the Incarnate Word among all God’s people. Recently, 10 of the sisters celebrated their Jubilees, which are the anniversaries of when they made their religious vows.
Friends and family of the jubilarians filled the pews for the celebratory Mass July 10 at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral, and they filed into the Cathedral Center for a catered lunch afterward.
The Most Reverend Brendan Cahill, bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Victoria, called the 2021 jubilarians “a joyful band of missionary disciples,” as he commended them for their courage to take on challenges — from teaching and administration to hospital care and spiritual direction — during their 610 years of combined service.
Sister Carmelita Casso, 99, celebrated her 80th Jubilee with the other jubilarians who celebrated 70, 60 and 50 years of commitment and service to the community.
“I’m surprised I’m at my 80th Jubilee. I’m amazed. Usually, older jubilarians can hardly walk or talk, and here I am, and I can do all of this, which I consider a blessing,” Casso said.
Casso was born April 8, 1922 in San Antonio. At age 2, she and her family moved to Detroit, Mich., where her father took a job with Ford Motor Company. At age 11, she returned to San Antonio with her family because her father wanted to be closer to his ailing mother.
“So he packed up the family and it took us three days to drive to San Antonio,” Casso said.
A year after her mother died of a heart attack and double pneumonia, Casso and some of her siblings were placed at St. Peter’s and St. Joseph’s Home in San Antonio. Casso attended Blessed Sacrament Academy, a school of the Sisters of the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament, and the Lord inspired her to join their community.
“In prayer, I just felt the inclination. I got to know the sisters because I went to school with them, and they were beautiful people,” Casso said.
Casso said she was especially inspired by some of the sisters who entered the sisterhood from other countries such as Ireland because she considered her journey simple in comparison to theirs.
Casso taught at her alma mater, Blessed Sacrament Academy. Following a 1939 union of the Sisters of the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament, she moved to Victoria, which became the order’s headquarters. She taught in Shiner, Loire, San Marcos, Selma, Weimar, Cuero and Victoria. She was at Nazareth Academy from 1954 to 1966.
“She was a marvelous teacher and always laughing and kind to everybody,” said Sister Stephana Marbach, who Casso taught in the second grade in Selma. “My parents really liked her too.”
Casso taught Spanish and English along with the occasional “dry” civics course. She would try to make her civics courses interesting by hosting a drama prepared by the girls on Fridays.
In one of the towns where Casso was assigned, she helped with desegregation.
“They would say, ‘Not you,’ when I told them where I was going, and I would say ‘Yes,’” she said. “That was the first inkling, but I never felt it. I was accepted and, as a result, everyone was accepted.”
The German priest preached from the pulpit on Casso’s first Sunday with the parish that all of the parishioners should kneel wherever they wanted. Before, the Mexicans knelt in one location while certain other pews were filled only with Germans.
“He did away with that right away,” Casso said.
Casso earned an Associate in Arts degree from Victoria College, and a bachelor’s degree in English and Spanish along with a teaching certificate from Incarnate Word College in San Antonio. She earned a master's degree in Spanish from the University of Houston in Houston, and another master’s degree in theology from St. Mary’s University in San Antonio. She also spent time studying music, piano and voice at Incarnate Word College.
From 1982 to 2010, Casso lived in Rome, Italy, and Lyons, France, where she translated French writings of the order’s foundress, the Venerable Jeanne Chezard de Matel, into English. She was working on the cause of the foundress to be canonized. In general, Casso is comfortable with the Romance languages. She knows Spanish, English, French and Portuguese, and she can navigate other languages, as well.
“When she (Casso) started, she (the foundress) had not been proclaimed anything in the church yet,” Marbach said. “Her (Casso’s) working on the cause brought about her (the foundress) being declared venerable in 1992. She’s venerable but we’re still working toward sainthood.”
Casso said the cause enabled her to travel quite a bit and have different experiences from the other sisters. During her investigation, she visited all the places the foundress visited and poured over parish records to uncover details.
“Each step required a lot of work — documentation and translation from French to English,” Casso said. “The purpose was so terribly important that it really made me throw myself into it. So it benefitted the congregation, it benefited me, and the cause came to life, so to speak.”
Casso continued that canonization is a very slow process.
“They don’t just canonize anybody,” she said. “They have to prove everything, so it’s a slow process and you have to have patience.”
The Cassos are a religious clan. Her brother was a priest before he met and fell in love with the woman who would become his wife. Their daughter and Sister Carmelita Casso’s niece Luisa Casso, of San Antonio, attended the Jubilee. Her sister, Carin Reinhardt, of Colorado Springs, Colo., and her daughter Isabella Reinhardt also attended.
Luisa Casso said her aunt’s life often boiled down to a small bag and a laptop named Joseph during her travels. She continued that her aunt visited the family every year when she was growing up.
“She would tell stories, and we would make peanut brittle,” Luisa Casso said of her aunt’s visits.
One piece of advice the sister offered her niece was to always ask questions.
“She told me, ‘As long as you have a tongue in your head, you’re never lost,’” Luisa Casso said.
Luisa Casso described her aunt as full of life.
“She understands the meaning of unconditional love,” she said. “She and my father taught us to always give even though it’s not always returned — but always give. It’s so beautiful.”
