Have you ever had access to something just because you were associated with someone?
I’ll never forget one of the first places I took my wife when we were dating. We went to a football game in her hometown. It was a powerhouse school and Friday night football was a big deal.
My wife had been the cheer captain just a few years before. She still had friends cheering and some on the team. I was looking forward to being on her turf.
We ended up waiting in a long line to get tickets. We finally get to the booth and I see this dreaded sign that reads, “cash only.” I had no cash.
I start patting my wallet, like cash would suddenly appear. The people behind were watching and waiting on us. I could just see me taking her home and telling her dad we couldn’t get in because I had no money. Not a good start.
My poor wife (girlfriend then) just lowers her head, a bit embarrassed. And as she does, the ticket lady recognizes her. She screams, “Eden is that you, come on in girl! And bring your date too!” Boy, was I relieved. I thought, wonder if this works at the concession stand too?
But Eden got in and enjoyed the game because of who she knew. And isn’t this how prayer works? We are blessed with the benefits of knowing and being in association with our Father.
That’s why Jesus taught us to pray, “Our Father in Heaven, hallowed be your name.” Matthew 6:9. A name represents a nature. And Jesus wants us to begin our prayers revering and recognizing the nature of the Father we’re praying to. Because when we acknowledge who He is, and what He can do – it changes everything.
Access
Our help is in the Name of the Lord, the Maker of heaven and earth. Psalms 124:8
All through scripture, God reveals himself through different names. And acknowledging and trusting these names brings his help. He calls himself our Shepherd, Provider, Healer, Righteousness, Victory and so much more. Knowing his name gives us access to his ability in our lives.
Accountability
When we carry someone’s name, there’s a responsibility with that. We’ve all had our parents tell us, “remember who you are.” They want us to live up to the good name they’ve established. And those who belong to God have an even greater name to represent. Because God wants to do things for us and through us. Actually, the word Christian means “little Christs.” And when our words, actions and attitudes honor him, we make Him attractive to our world. Our life becomes a light for him.
Affection
When we address God as, “Our Father in Heaven” we’re reminded of two things. God is a loving Father who’s in Heaven with all authority. And we do best when we remember both of these. His love for us — like the wax of a candle, softens and warms our hearts. This love allows Him to shape, mold and work powerfully in and through our lives. He never leaves us where he finds us. His compassion for us helps create a better world around us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.